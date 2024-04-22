The competitive periods in the last practice of each week at UCLA spring camp continue to catch the attention of visiting recruits.
Malik White, a 2026 offensive tackle from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was on an unofficial April 13 and came away impressed by the environment Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster has created in his practices.
“The visit to UCLA was great,” White told Bruin Blitz. “I learned a lot from all of the coaches I talked to. The practice environment was very competitive with high energy and a quick pace.”
