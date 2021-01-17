CaliforniaPreps - Mamba Mentality: #1 La Jolla Country Day is DIFFERENT!

What should the outside world think of a stellar academic and athletic institution such as La Jolla Country Day? It’s the epitome of class, always striving for excellence. What should the world know of Terri Bamford, LJCD’s long time coach? She’s as classy and excellent as any of the 4,521 coaches I’ve known in my life as a writer for Rivals.com Coach Bamford has given her heart to the game, to her players. For so long she has always been about doing things the right way. In my heart I feel the women’s game never gets as much credit as it deserves. I was blessed recently to publish a feature on Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki and will soon publish a feature on Mater Dei coach Kevin Kiernan. But Terri Bamford needs to be recognized as that Mt. Rushmore of all-time coaches in America regardless of boys of girls prep. She deserves that same level of respect as does my friend Steve Smith of Oak Hill Academy, both are the epitome of the pinnacle of success. When I’m around Terri though, I get goose bumps she’s so sharp and youthful in spirit. She could pass for a 30 year old, I could swear. I’m not alone, so many other elite level D1 coaches and players have told me they feel bout her the way I do. I’m completely honored to be in her presence. Why? Maybe it’s because she’s so humble, so approachable.



Te-Hina Paopao gets a McDonald's All American Jersey from Kelsey Plum (L) and coach Terri Bamford

This incredibly prepared professional connects so deeply to her players, she becomes at one with them. I can’t hardly give her a compliment because she will stop me and say, “Stop, I’m just Terri.” That’s truly the best part of her. She’s just the best, real down to earth to her core. Her job title is LJCD Athletic Liaison for College Counseling; she’s a PE teacher and coach. She started out as a great player for UC Irvine in 83’. Can you believe she helped coach the Anteaters the next year after she graduated in 84’? Next thing people need to know about Terri is that she took on the Palomar JC position the year before they were 0-25. In her first year? She led them to a title, winning the whole conference going 12-0 in 85’. Seriously? T-Bamford doesn’t seek credit but how many prep coaches have trained such transcendent and elegant players like Stanford’s Candice Wiggins, former #3 WNBA pick, who who won a ring in the L, and Kelsey Plum who was a #1 WNBA pick and is college hoops all time leading scorer?



Kelsey Plum as a Torrey in December 2011 against Long Beach Poly (Photo by Dave Keefer)

It’s not the 524-162 overall wins and losses for her prep record that does it for her, it’s just helping that “one kid” who is learning to be their best, her just being there for all her kids. Current LJCD assistant coach Maya Hood helped me see T-Bamford’s heart. So much of what you need to know about appreciating coach Terri can be found in Maya’s grateful voice, just her raw look of admiration when talking about the life of her mentor. Maya says of T-Bamford, “Coach is a humble person who is always down to teach. She loves the grind, just all the interaction with our kids. She’s all about sharing her life with kids, being real to them.” LJCD has a great mentor in Maya Hood, who was a legendary prep player alongside Kelsey Plum’s team in 2012. Maya balled at USD and was a pro overseas. Maya told me that the secret sauce to LJCD’s success is that former players are given so much advice and skills instruction by Terri to excel. Terri’s players are so loved and encouraged to become future great players and they feel gratitude to ride and die being a Torrey. They come back to give because T-Bamford is as additive as Doritos. Just go out and watch her coach, I’ve had half a dozen Pac-12 coaches tell me they’re in awe of how she operates. It’s easy to see Terri Bamford is the pinnacle at the top of John Wooden’s pyramid of success because she passionately epitomizes competitive greatness. Terri told me about the foundation of her success the day in January 2020 when I met up to talk to her team after driving to their San Diego gym from my home near LA. Terri told me, “The advice I constantly give my players is that when you wake up have a good attitude, show outstanding effort, put in the work, only worry about what you can control. Come every day with that effort and with just the best version of what you can be.”



As I met Terri’s LJCD girls, we were sitting casually on the bleachers to talk. I fed off their their good vibes and told them, “I’m here to put lots of respect on your names because you young ladies are more than just the ESPN #1 ranked prep team to me. “You all are the embodiment of sisterly love, ferocity’s children. You are terrific players on the court, you are the manifestation of goodness off the hardwood.” I ask if they think they deserve a strong story and they nodded yes. I tell them if I had a nickel for every time a girl told me, “E-Woods, please just treat me equal to a guy, don’t use kid gloves, please don’t treat me dainty in my story, please take the gloves off E-Woods.” I appreciate what hoop organizer Joe Fenelon had said about Breya Cunningham, “She isn’t playing around; she got next.” That’s what I feel about this whole team’s intensity no doubt. #women’s rights are equal rights LJCD is more than just a talented team, they grind, they dream of building on last season’s record of 32-1. Can you imagine playing without letting yourself have a bad game or bad quarter? When I met the team I told junior PG Jazzy Anousinh that I’d been a big fan of hers for years. I tell guys I ball with there’s this crazy skillful and talented player, ‘the one and only Jazzy Anousinh’. She’s been winning MVP of major hoop tourneys for 3 years, she kills at hoop and has more heart to ball than just about any other player in Cali. #Jazzy is awesome How to describe this LJCD team? What lies beyond being hungry? What lies beyond humility is serenity, and therein exists these awesome girls. They show grace, they’re just sweet kids, happy-go-lucky youngsters, bubbly, walking all normal. Yet their hearts seem on all tippy toes and I don’t possess words to describe just how cool this squad really is. Here is video of them winning the Open Division, but peep the rest of this FIRE story!



I gathered them in a circle and said, “Please, can you all give me one word to rep what the La Jolla Country Day experience has meant to you? “The reason I ask is I owe it to this one girl, this awesome 8th grade girl Brooklyn Shamblin from whom I want to know what it takes to build a really special prep team. Have you heard of her?” The team nodded their head yes, acknowledging they knew of this 8th grade phenom girl from LA. When people ask me to describe how LJCD plays, I bring out a solid piece of steel, a big snake ring around my finger. The ring is my physical manifestation of the late great Kobe Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality.” I tell people LJCD is as TUFF as that ring, that they are all The Mamba Mentality. I look at each of the girls from LJCD, I look into all their eyes as they’re all circled around me. I put the cold hard steel in each of their elegant and athletic hands, telling each one firmly, “This solid piece of metal I feel REPRESENTS YOU CLASSY LADIES. together playing as ONE. “You deserve a TUFF story and I will carry on your Torrey legend because when you step between those 4 lines, you ladies are playing as tough as can be, the sound of the beating of the ball to the hardwood floor, boom, boom, boom, from opening tip off, to the closing second.” Then I pass the snake ring around to each player. Some glided the 2 holes of the ring through their pinky and ring finger. It’s a moment, a bonding moment where we share the dreams we seek. Me a writer who has see it all, and these up and coming super ballers who want to propel their dreams into existence with their game on court!

I told the girls that what endears them and their team to me, it’s not just their fantastic record. It’s more of how they play hard and super classy, like the way they played against my friend “Ice Brady” who leads Cathedral Catholic. They had so many gut-check wins for LJCD early last year, winning the vaunted Nike Tournament of Champions in AZ. All teams in the U.S. want to rise like cream and they certainly did. I walked around and stood next to Te-Hina Paopao, the fiery heart of the squad, now starring at Oregon and who at the time had recently been named to the McDonald’s All American team, deservedly so. How dope is T-Money? Kelsey Plum said of her ability as a freshman, “Te-Hina was good enough to start on a PAC-12 team at the age 14.” #Drop the mic time!



Candice Wiggins

Look up the word resiliency in Wikipedia and T-Paopao’s face will stare right back at you. She overcame 2 major ACL knee injuries and a severe ankle injury in high school. Te-Hina said about overcoming it all, “I think the two ACL injuries taught me a lot of grit and to persevere.” Pain? Fear? Is it the wondering if you’ll come back the same? This girl came back better than 100, proving as the ultimate floor general she could inspire us all! I told the team that a few days earlier I was chillin with the great Jordin Canada, giving Jordin high-fives, and I touched her shoulder and said sizzle, “sszzzzz” to denote Jordin’s hotness, her overall swag and awesome play. I then tapped Te-Hina on her shoulder and said, “You are a lady and you have that same sizzle on court like Jordin Canada and our friend Candice Wiggins who loves you. You play the game like them Te-Hina, like Jordin Canada and Candice Wiggins. I’m proud to tell all this this to Te-Hina, tell all this to the whole LJCD team. They cheered and went oooohhhh and ahhhhh and laughed in a cool way! It was a moment!



I walk up to the laid back Breya Cunningham, she’s this incredible 6-3 freshman, and I tell the team I just talked to my girl Mo Billings who is a baller for The ATL WNBA Dream. I say to Breya, “It’s easy to see you have much inner and outer beauty like Monique and your game is awesome. You remind me so much of M-Billings, I can see it in your eyes Breya. All the girls beam with pride. Then I ask all these girls to give me their one word that describes the team, and here are their thoughtful exquisite mostly one-word replies: Coach Terri says — Chemistry Bobi Mack says —High Expectations Sumayah Sugapong tells me —Hungry Pua Tufaga says —Unbreakable Bond Jazzy Anousinh says — TUFF Breya Cunningham tells me — Acceptance and Support (I’m not arguing with her that she gave me 2 words, Breya earned it). Paris Atchley says —- Trust Alana Fesili says —- Tough Love Maya Hood, their incredible assistant coach who impressed me like crazy, told me —Commitment to Excellence Te-Hina Paopao gave me my favorite word I heard all day which was —-DANGEROUS



Te-Hina Paopao and Breya Cunningham