Marcus Adams Jr., a 2024 forward, announced his commitment to Kansas on Tuesday, becoming the first piece to Bill Self's junior recruiting class. He chose the Jayhawks over UCLA and Syracuse. Adams will debut in the Rivals150 later in the week as a four-star prospect. Rivals.com national analyst Travis Graf takes a look at what exactly this addition means for the Jayhawks.

WHAT KANSAS IS GETTING IN ADAMS

Adams is a 6-foot-8 wing that can do a little bit of everything on the court. He scores in a variety of ways, finishing at the rim with authority and touch while also shooting from the mid-range and outside with confidence. Adams has a high ceiling and has really come into his own over the last 10 to 12 months. His defensive instincts, his length and his motor provide upside on the defensive end. He has all of the tools to develop into a very solid two-way prospect, and this spring could catapult him up the rankings even more.

*****

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE JAYHAWKS