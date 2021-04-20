CaliforniaPreps - Maryland adds Utah guard Ian Martinez

Maryland landed it's third commitment from the transfer portal this offseason Tuesday in Utah guard Ian Martinez.

Martinez, a native of Costa Rica, played in all 25 games for Utah this past season as a freshman, averaging 5.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Before attending Utah, the 6-foot-3, 175-pounder played at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. A four-star prospect coming out of JSerra, Martinez was the No. 67-ranked player overall and the No. 15-ranked shooting guard in the 2020 class according to Rivals. He initially chose Utah over offers from Arizona, Oregon, San Diego St., USC and more.

Martinez saved his best for last this past season, scoring a career-high 18 points in the Utes' double-overtime loss to USC in the Pac-12 Tournament to finish out the season. In all, Martinez scored in double-figures six times this past season versus Pac-12 opponents.

The addition of Martinez should give the Terps additional depth and versatility at the guard spot heading into next season, as well as someone capable of stepping in and playing significant minutes should either of Wiggins or Ayala decide not to return for their senior seasons.

Martinez, a first-time transfer, is able to play immediately and will have three years of eligibility remaining.