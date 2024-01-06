Maryland football and head coach Mike Locksley landed their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class Jan. 6, when Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star cornerback Jett White announced his commitment to the Terps at the All-American Bowl. With hats from Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland and Penn State all sitting on a table, it was the Maryland hat White surprisingly picked up as he announced his pledge to Locksley and the Terps in front of a national television audience on NBC during the All-American Bowl broadcast.

Jett W (Rivals.com)

The 6-foot-2, 160-pound White's commitment comes just a day after reports surfaced that Boston College co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim would be returning home to join Locksley's staff in College Park. White, who originally hails from Orange County, Calif., was initially committed to USC, having decommitted from the Trojans back in early Jan. of last year. Maryland was part of a top-10 white released back in Nov. that included Alabama, USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Louisville, Miami, Florida, and Florida State. White is the No. 59-ranked player in the state of Florida and the No. 29-ranked cornerback in the country according to Rivals.