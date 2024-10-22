Matayo Uiagalelei: "I'll play whatever is needed"

EUGENE, Ore. – With Oregon missing star defensive end Jordan Burch for the past two games, sophomore Matayo Uiagalelei has more than answered the call, helping lead the Ducks’ defense to dominant performances against Ohio State and Purdue. In Oregon’s 35-0 shutout of Purdue last Friday, Uiagalelei’s impact was evident, both on the stat sheet and in the team’s execution.

“It’s been more reps overall,” Uiagalelei said when asked about taking on a larger role in Burch’s absence. “I’ve been playing a lot of ‘big end’ stuff. Even before Burch was hurt, I was getting reps in that role, so it’s been about knowing the position and staying ready.”

Uiagalelei’s presence has been felt in the backfield over the past two weeks, as he’s recorded several sacks in key moments. When asked about those sacks, Uiagalelei described the process as almost surreal. “It’ll just be like I get a down block, and I’m free. I’m reading the play, and then I realize it’s pass, so I’m running after the quarterback, trying not to get juked out,” he said with a smile. “The last couple weeks, they’ve just been falling down, making my sacks look kind of soft.”

His growth from year one to year two has been noticeable, particularly in the mental aspect of the game. Uiagalelei credits the extensive film study and practice time he’s put in with his coaches for his development. “I think mentally is where I’ve improved the most. Just being prepared before the game and knowing what to expect before the play,” he explained.

Oregon’s defense, which recorded its first shutout in over a decade last week, has been a key factor in the team’s 7-0 start (4-0 Big Ten). Uiagalelei said that while a shutout is always a goal, the team didn’t realize the significance of their achievement until after the game. “It was pretty cool to get a shutout and then find out it was the first time in a long time we got one.”

As the Ducks prepare to face Illinois (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday, Uiagalelei is focused on keeping that defensive momentum going. The Fighting Illini quarterback has proven to be elusive, and Uiagalelei recognizes the challenge of containing a dual-threat. “He’s smart with the ball and has really good legs,” he said. Oregon’s defense will aim to force turnovers, something Uiagalelei believes comes down to discipline. “We just practice getting the ball out, stopping the run, and when you get a chance at the quarterback or running back, try and punch the ball out.”

With Burch still questionable for Saturday’s game, Uiagalelei remains prepared to handle increased responsibilities, whether that means playing inside or on the edge. When asked if he had a preference between the 4-I or being on the outside in the 7 or 9 technique, Uiagalelei said with a laugh, “I’ll play whatever, but if it’s pass, I’d rather be on the edge.”

Oregon’s defense, led by Uiagalelei’s emergence, will need to continue its strong play as they aim to maintain their unbeaten record and push toward the Big Ten title.

Kickoff for the Oregon-Illinois game is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.