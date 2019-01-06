Mater Dei beats Troy with strong second half
Mater Dei Monarchs 70, Troy Warriors 53 Mater Dei finished its pre-league schedule by winning its 15th straight game with a 70-53 win over Troy of Fullerton. Tonight Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news