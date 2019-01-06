Ticker
2019-01-06

Mater Dei beats Troy with strong second half

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Mater Dei Monarchs 70, Troy Warriors 53 Mater Dei finished its pre-league schedule by winning its 15th straight game with a 70-53 win over Troy of Fullerton. Tonight Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight s...

