Mater Dei grabs first place with win over St. John Bosco
Mater Dei Monarchs 60, St. John Bosco Braves 54Kentucky bound Devin Askew got hot just in time to fuel a Mater Dei 11-0 run in the 4th quarter that carried the Monarchs to a road win over league c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news