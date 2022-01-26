Mater Dei hangs on to get a win over Orange Lutheran
Mater Dei Monarchs 66, Orange Lutheran Lancers 52 Mater Dei defeated Orange Lutheran on Tuesday evening at the Meruelo Athletic Center by a score of 66-52. The final score is very deceiving becaus...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news