News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 22:35:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Mater Dei opens its basketball season with a big win

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Mater Dei 85, San Marcos 25 The Mater Dei Monarchs opened their 2019-20 basketball season with an 85-25 romp over the San Marcos Royals from Santa Barbara. Mater Dei returns its 7 leading scorers ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}