Mater Dei remains in 1st place after defeating Santa Margarita
(Our photographer couldn't make the game but will be at the next one) Mater Dei Monarchs 66, Santa Margarita Eagles 50 The Mater Dei Monarchs traveled to Santa Margarita to play the Santa Margarita...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news