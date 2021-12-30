Mater Dei's win in Xavier Winter Showcase is coach McKnight's career #1,200
Mater Dei Monarchs 89, Porterville Panthers 54Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight became the 4th high school basketball coach of all time to win 1,200 games with an 89-54 win over Porterville at the Xav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news