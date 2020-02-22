Mater Dei tops Harvard-Westlake to advance to Open Division title game
Mater Dei Monarchs 65, Harvard Westlake Wolverines 46 A strong 2nd quarter propelled Mater Dei over Harvard Westlake and sent them to the championship game of the CIF-SS Open Division. Mater Dei f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news