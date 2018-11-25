Mater Dei tunes up for Chicago trip with win over San Marcos
Mater Dei Monarchs 78, San Marcos Royals 48Mater Dei ran its season record to 3-0 on Saturday night with a 78-48 victory over San Marcos in the second night of the Monarch weekend trip to Santa Ba...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news