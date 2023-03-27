McDonald's All-American Game: Players single out top performers
HOUSTON – McDonald’s All American Week is in full swing. And while the game won't take place until Tuesday night, the teams already have a handful of practices under their respective belts. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy took some time on Monday to poll a handful of All-Americans about which of their peers has impressed them most on the floor thus far. Their answers can be found below.
“I’d say Aaron Bradshaw. The guy is a 7-foot and he’s shooting it really well. I didn't know he had that in him. I think Ron [Holland] has improved his shooting, too. So one of those two.” – Duke signee Jared McCain
“I feel like (Aaron Bradshaw). I mean, I already knew how he played because I play AAU with him, but I feel like he keeps getting better. His shot is better and he’s better with his shot selection now.” – Duke signee Mackenzie Mgbako
“Aaron Bradshaw. I never got to play against him. He’s actually way bigger than I thought, he’s, like, seven feet and he shoots it really well. It’s been really cool playing with him.” – Duke signee Sean Stewart
“Bronny [James]. To come here with all the expectations that he puts on himself and the world has put on him, and still perform impresses me. The way he goes about his business, plays the game and has fun with it despite all that other stuff is surprising to me.” – Iowa State signee Omaha Billew
“I have to say Elmarko Jackson. I’ve known him a little bit for a minute, but I didn’t really know he was like that. He’s a strong player and he does a lot well.” – Kentucky signee Aaron Bradshaw
“I would probably say Andrej Stojaković. I’m a huge fan of his game. I feel like he doesn’t get talked about as much as he should to be honest. He’s a great player.” – Auburn signee Aden Holloway
“I’d say Reed (Sheppard). He does a lot. He makes open shots and crisp passes. We recently played against them, too in high school. I can tell you it’s hard to guard him.” – Kentucky signee Justin Edwards
“If I had to pick somebody, I’d probably say Matas [Buzelis]. He’s 6-foot-10 playing like a guard. It’s crazy to play against that every day.” – UConn signee Stephon Castle