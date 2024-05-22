"You sure you want that answer?" Rumph said when asked for his reaction to receiving the offer.

The Wolverines came by his school this week and offered him a scholarship, one that legitimizes the path he's on.

Receiving an offer from the national champions can certainly kickstart that process, too.

Even though life has only just begun for him, he understands the power of what hard work and a little bit of sacrifice can do for you as he is hoping to put all of that into action with his recruitment process on the verge of taking off.

While only a young player, 2027 EDGE D.J. Rumph has wisdom and perspective well beyond his years.

Yes, the world wants to know.

Rumph recollects the moment he had to make sure U-M linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary wasn't bluffing.

"Linebacker coach Jean-Mary said yes you," Rumph said. "He talked about how he's been watching me for a while but everything was a blur I hope he forgives me when he sees this he kept talking, but it was hard to focus I was just in shock because you don’t understand.

"It was like a flash of memories of sleeping in the truck at some camps when we couldn’t afford a hotel. The family we lost over the years. So much that me and my family went through. It was everything for me to witness this moment. All I remember was the end, congratulations and he shook my hand and smiled. I couldn’t believe it. I’ll run through several walls for anyone at this point (laughs).

"I’m grateful. More than grateful. God is good. For now like someone close to me said, I gotta stay grinding like I have zero offers."

Rumph's life has taken several twists and turns throughout his short life, with his father tragically passing away after resulting from a fatal tackle during a football game.

He has spent countless nights sleeping in the family truck before camps.

The sacrifices are paying off and U-M was one of the very first schools to take notice.

"I definitely can't wait to visit," Rumph said. "I can promise you I won't be sleeping in a truck this time.

"Man, they’re the champions! I hope I can learn more about their staff, the team, their victories but also their mistakes so I can be better prepared to know how I support their fans! You gotta support the fans. And the rest of the state. I’m all about family so I will play like it’s my family."

While Rumph's recruiting process is just beginning, he already knows exactly what we wants from a program and won't settle for anything less.

"I will focus on everything like the academic programs available, the team culture and values of the athletic program, opportunities for personal and athletic growth, safety gear, and how well the college aligns with my long-term goals and my future success," Rumph said. "The college I choose will provide me the best opportunities for academic and athletic development to go pro, so I can finish what my dad, rest in peace, started, and inspire the world."