Michigan State gets commitment from 2027 DB Khalil Terry

The Early Signing Day for the 2025 class opens on Wednesday, and MSU does not yet have a commitment in the 2026 class, but Michigan State is already getting started in the 2027 class, as rising defensive back Khalil Terry committed to the Spartans on Sunday. Terry is originally from Ohio, but currently attends Tustin High School in California. This is Michigan State's first commit in the class of 2027. Adam Gorney, the national recruiting director for Rivals, first reported the news and Terry also confirmed his commitment to MSU to Spartans Illustrated. Terry was offered by Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin earlier this month. He was in East Lansing on Saturday to watch Michigan State take on Rutgers. After receiving the offer, Terry told Spartans Illustrated that he was "very interested in the (Michigan State) program." Despite MSU's loss to Rutgers, the cold and snowy conditions in Spartan Stadium and it being early in his recruiting process, Terry knew he wanted to be a Spartan and didn't feel a need to wait. "It’s always been my dream to play in the Big Ten, and MSU with the new coaching staff provides the perfect opportunity," Terry said about his decision to commit to Michigan State. "The defensive scheme fits me as a player. I felt right at home."

While he still has two years of high school football remaining after this season, and can't sign until December of 2026 at the earliest (as of now), Terry saw no reason to delay his commitment decision. "Why wait?" Terry asked, rhetorically. "The staff showed me genuine love and I know that I will learn a lot more life and football at MSU. Also, there’s a lot of opportunity for me there." Terry has many connections to the Michigan State coaching staff. In addition to his budding relationships with Martin ("Coach Meat") and secondary coach Blue Adams, he was already well aware of head coach Jonathan Smith and assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha. Smith and Bhonapha coached Terry's brother, Azeem Victor, earlier in their careers while they were assistant coaches at Washington. Victor would go on to play in the NFL. "The staff is basically family," Terry said about MSU. "My older brother played at Washington when Coach Smith was the QB coach and offensive coordinator. Coach Meat is my guy! He’s been on campus a couple of times in California and he’s taken time to get to know me and get a feel for how I learn and play. "Coach Blue and I kind of have the same philosophy when it comes to football. He preaches takeaways and I like that. I had four picks this year and I left two or three on the field. He was cool with that, but he wants more forced fumbles. I’m going to be intentional about that. I only had two of those this year. Coach KB (Bhonapha) is also family. I’ve had a chance to get to know him as well over time because he was my brother’s guy at Washington. Truthfully, the entire staff is great, and 2027 can’t get here fast enough." While he moved to California when he was in middle school for better exposure opportunities, returning to the Midwest for his college football and being closer to his family in Ohio was important to Terry. "I really miss being in the Midwest," Terry said. "It’s home. Growing up in Ohio, I lived and breathed Big Ten football, so committing to MSU is a dream come true. My family will be able to come see me to play every weekend, so that’ll be great as well."