Michigan State has received its first commitment in the 2025 class. California three-star quarterback Leo Hannan, who has long been a top priority target for the Spartans' new coaching staff, announced his verbal pledge to MSU on Monday. He has built a strong foundation with head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and several other of the current Michigan State coaches. Hannan has been in constant communication with MSU's coaching staff, which ultimately led to his commitment. While the Spartans offered Hannan a scholarship to Michigan State in January, the relationship goes back much further than that, as Smith and Lindgren originally offered him in May of 2023, while they were at Oregon State. "I love the coaching staff, especially Coach Smith and Coach Lindgren," Hannan told Spartans Illustrated when asked why he chose MSU. "I love their coaching style and the amazing culture at Michigan State. There’s a ton of continuity from the staff on the offensive side of the ball for sure."

Hannan believes that Michigan State will thrive under the leadership of Smith and the offensive schemes under Lindgren and the rest of the staff. "Their style of offense is going to fit perfectly in the Big Ten," Hannan said about the Michigan State coaches. "Their attitude and mindset for how they approach football greatly complements Michigan State’s culture — hard-hat guys for a hard-hat place." As mentioned, Hannan has been building a strong connection with Smith, Lindgren and many of the other coaches who made the transition from Corvallis to East Lansing for nearly a calendar year now. He visited Michigan State earlier this year, and the coaches have come to see him at Servite High School in Anaheim, California on multiple occasions during the various contact periods. "I have a great relationship with Coach Smith and Coach Lindgren, they have both visited my school many times as well," Hannan explained. "I have great relationships with many other coaches on the staff and I can’t wait to keep getting to know them better and better." Hannan was originally planning to be on Michigan State's campus this past weekend to watch the Spartans participate in the "Spring Showcase" event on Saturday, but ended up having a schedule conflict. However, he was able to make it to East Lansing on Feb. 3 for a junior day visit with his dad, Rob. His mother, Renee, has ties to the Midwest as she grew up Cleveland, Ohio. While East Lansing, Michigan is some 2,200-plus miles away from home in Long Beach, California, the Hannan family felt comfortable with their son pledging to Michigan State. For Hannan himself, East Lansing feels like home, and he was ready to make his decision. "Distance was never a factor for me," Hannan noted. "My Mom is from Cleveland and my Dad is from Hawaii and traveled 5,000 miles for college!"

Hannan had previously locked in an official visit with Michigan State for the weekend of June 7 through June 9. What is important to Hannan on the official visit is continuing to build a connection with the coaches and learning even more about the offense and the details of the schemes. He is also interested in connecting with the other prospects who will be on campus. “I’m looking forward to all things football," Hannan previously told Spartans Illustrated about the upcoming official visit with MSU. "I want to talk with the coaches as much as I can and really get into their schemes. I could watch film and talk football all day. I also want to get to know some of the other guys from my class and learn as much as possible about them and their stories." Education is also important to Hannan, who carries 4.7 grade point average in high school. He mentioned that he plans to study business in college, so he will be getting more information about the Eli Broad College of Business while on campus for his official visit. Just ahead of his commitment, Hannan told Spartans Illustrated that he is "pumped" for the official visit in June. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller has scholarship offers from Michigan State, Oregon State, Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Marshall, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, San Jose State, Virginia and Washington. However, Michigan State is the spot he feels best matches his game. He believes he will thrive in Smith/Lindgren's offensive system. "I think I will fit in great with their offense," Hannan said about Michigan State. "They offer a style of offense that will never go out of style. I’d say I’m a quarterback who makes good decisions, extends plays and is a competitor. I can make every throw and rip it with confidence." When he ultimately signs with the Spartans, Hannan will join a Michigan State quarterbacks room in 2025 that is expected to include fellow scholarship quarterbacks Aidan Chiles, Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jessee.

Hannan currently ranks as the No. 92 overall prospect in the talent-heavy state of California. He is a dual-sport athlete at Servite, as he also plays varsity basketball for the Friars. Now that Michigan State has its first commitment and quarterback pledged for the 2025 cycle, expect things to pick up with many more commitments for the Spartans throughout the spring and summer. Hannan fully intends on helping out with MSU's recruiting efforts. In fact, he's already been working on it. "I absolutely intend to help recruit this 2025 class at MSU," he said with excitement. "I have already been in touch with multiple guys in my class. We want to build something great!" Next up for Hannan is spring football at Servite, which begins next week. He then will compete in the Elite 11 regional in Las Vegas on May 5.

Highlights: