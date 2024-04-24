At SpartansStadium on Saturday, Michigan State alumni and fans were able to get their first glimpse of spring football in East Lansing with head coach Jonathan Smith leading his new program onto the field for the first time wearing Green and White at the "Spring Showcase."

Michigan State's offense defeated the defense, 31-24, in Smith's first time on the sideline in a game-like atmosphere since Oregon State's rivalry loss to Oregon to close his campaign with the Beavers all the way back on Nov. 24. Of course, the showcase was much less official than an actual game against another program, but nonetheless, gave Spartan fans a preview of what is to come this fall.

Turning a new page in East Lansing, Smith led his team through the uniquely-designed scrimmage presented by the Michigan Achievement Scholarship with a running clock for four 10-minute quarters, which was part of an exciting day at Spartan Stadium and on campus. Fans at the event were able to watch the team practice and warm up for 45 minutes before the scrimmage, and players and coaches hosted a meet-and-greet and signed autographs before the game. Campus was buzzing for spring football and everything Michigan State, including the Izzo Legacy Race taking place earlier in the morning.

Fans won't truly enter the turnstiles at Spartan Stadium to watch the first season of the Smith regime until Michigan State's big-ticket opener against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 31, which will kick off a big year in a new era competing in an improved, 18-team Big Ten, but in the meantime, with camps, official, and unofficial visits scheduled for underclassmen and seniors, a big season of recruiting battles begins for the new leader and his staff at Michigan State.

Michigan State's coaches, support staff and recruiting personnel were also busy providing hospitality, showing off the facilities and stadium, letting numerous recruits get a sneak peek at team meetings, and more.

Spartans Illustrated caught up with several prospects who made it to the showcase to gather their exclusive, insider reactions to their visits to East Lansing.

Here is all they had to say: