The Mind of Mike is a scary place and with a new Rivals100 release for the class of 2020 there are plenty of random thoughts. Here they are:

Evans could be the best running back prospect since Najee Harris and possibly as far back as Adrian Peterson , but he’s still stuck behind Uiagalelei and Flowe is one of the most physical and active linebackers I’ve ever seen. But based on positional importance and rarity at his position. Uiagalelei remains No. 1 and could go bell-to-bell for us as other quarterbacks have done. Elias Ricks is emerging as one of the best cornerbacks in recent years as well but it will be tough for anyone to surpass Uiagalelei.

• In many other years, running back Zachary Evans and even linebacker Justin Flowe could easily be No. 1 in the country but with D.J. Uigalelei in the 2020 class it’s an uphill battle for both. How often do 6-foot-4, 235-pound quarterbacks come along with a huge arm, great pocket presence and excellent field vision? No, Uiagalelei isn’t Trevor Lawrence , he’s not quite on that level, but he’s impressive enough.

• Paris Johnson Jr. leads the new five stars and I break down what I like about each here:

OT Paris Johnson Jr. – He has great size and a tremendous frame and he’s added power to his game to handle bull and power rushers. He’s clearly emerged as the No. 1 offensive tackle in this class and it’s a deep class at the position.

RB Kendall Milton – Milton has great size and runs with speed and power. He can bounce it outside, run between the tackles and run over opponents or past them. He’s also a pretty good pass receiver out of the backfield. He’s a complete back for sure.

WR Rakim Jarrett – He’s not the biggest receiver in the world but has adequate size and is sneaky strong and hard to check at the line of scrimmage. He’s an excellent route runner, very explosive in and out of his breaks and he’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

WR Julian Fleming – Fleming is a tall, rangy receiver with good speed and is an absolute nightmare in the red zone. He can run precise routes, has good hands and is good at going up and getting the football. Like Jarrett, he will be a star at the next level and the battle for the No. 1 receiver slot in this class will be a good one.

TE Darnell Washington – Massive tight ends with good speed and hands are hard to come by but when they do arrive, everyone wants them. Washington is a freaky athlete who can stretch the field and is a serious red zone threat as well.

RB MarShawn Lloyd – Lloyd has a low base and runs with natural leverage and he can easily break arm tackles. He’s very effective up the middle and between the tackles but also has the speed to break things outside and run away from opponents. He shows great balance and is hard to bring down.

• Tennessee linebacker Reggie Grimes has emerged as a five star candidate with his size and length as an outside linebacker candidate. He could easily grow into a defensive end if needed but is more likely to be a dominant hybrid guy at the next level. He jumped 46 spots to No. 28 in the nation and keeps getting better each time we see him.

• Although he slid a bit due to the addition of new five stars, keep an eye on Colorado offensive tackle Andrew Gentry for five star status down the line. Take a look at his film and watch how he just wants to punish the opponent in front of him every time.



• Wide receiver Leonard Manuel has great size but lost his fifth star because he’s just not as dominant as he should be at his position. Speed is a bit of a question as is his desire to be great. He could earn it back, but he needs to be much more consistent moving forward.