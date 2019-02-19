The Mind of Mike is a scary place. Here are his thoughts on the latest release of the Rivals100 for the 2020 class.

... The battle for No. 1 in the class rages on with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei from California holding on for another rankings cycle. Is this a Trevor Lawrence situation where no one will be able to touch Uiagalelei for the entire rankings cycle? I don’t see it that way at all. While he is a special quarterback with good size who can make all the throws, Lawrence was a rarity and there is a lot of competition behind Uiagalelei.



Texas running back Zachary Evans is one of the best backs I’ve seen in recent years and reminds me a bit of Najee Harris, who finished No. 1 in the 2017 class. California linebacker Justin Flowe is a freak at his position with a motor I haven’t seen at the position in all my years and has great size. California cornerback Elias Ricks has great size and has a knack for making big plays while Ohio offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is an elite candidate as well. In fact, anyone from Julian Fleming on up could make a case for No. 1 this year. While I liked the 2019 class, the 2020 class seems to have many more elite prospects at the top.

... Here’s my personal breakdown of the new five stars..

DE Jordan Burch – The next great defensive lineman from South Carolina? I think so. He’s a superior athlete with great speed off the snap and a motor that doesn’t stop. He’s not the longest rush end in the world but he makes up for it with amazing closing speed and the ability to change direction in pursuit.

RB Demarkcus Bowman – Bowman is decisive and powerful runner who reaches top speed very quickly and has excellent feet. He’s not just a one cut guy because he can dance in the hole and find the smallest opening. Bowman can also break tackles and has the ability to be an every down back with his strength and receiving skills.

LB Chris Braswell – Braswell is a hybrid who could play with his hand on the ground and has proven that, but also showed great ability in space at the Future 50. He is long, changes direction very easily and has excellent instincts. As a pass rusher, he’s explosive and plays with good leverage with an excellent shoulder dip. He’s going to get bigger, but I doubt he loses any speed or athleticism.

LB Reggie Grimes – Grimes is a huge linebacker with the size and length of a defensive end but the athleticism of a prospect who can cover a ton of ground standing up. He’s smart and well-coached and rarely takes a false step. He’s as effective in coverage with his long frame as he is moving forward and attacking the football. As he fills out, he could grow into a defensive end or a hybrid, but right now he’s a rare 6-foot-5 linebacker.