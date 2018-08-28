CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals100



D.J. Uigalelei

The Mind of Mike is a scary place. Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell shares his thoughts on the big movers and shakers in the new Rivals100 released today for the class of 2020. 2020 RANKINGS: New five-stars | Video highlights of top 10 | Three players on cusp of top 10

THE BATTLE FOR NO. 1

The battle for No. 1 was an interesting one. My choice was running back Zachary Evans from Texas who could be as special as Najee Harris who ended up No. 1 in 2017. However, the group decided that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei should remain on top and there isn’t a lot to argue about since he plays quarterback and has such an amazing skill set. Linebacker Justin Flowe also received a few mentions as well. He is a freak of nature who is the kind of player who will tackle all 11 players on the field to find the football. These were the three discussed as No. 1 and this 2020 class looks very stacked at the top.

SHAKY QUARTERBACK CLASS?

Now that we have two five-stars at quarterback in the 2019 class and a couple of quarterbacks took dips in the 2020 rankings, I’m not so sure 2020 is better than this year’s class at the position. Deeper? Possibly. Better at the top? I’m not sure. Two players that dropped, Bryce Young and Drew Pyne, fell mainly because of a lack of size and very average performances at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas this summer. However, neither plummeted in the rankings as Young, a USC commitment, dropped only 21 spots and Pyne, a Notre Dame commitment, dropped 12 spots. Those are not big drops by our rankings standards and both players are still highly valued. Is there another five-star in this class after Uigalelei? I’m not sure. Harrison Bailey is the closest right now and at No. 27 is within range. Will this be like the 2019 class where I originally thought there were no five-star quarterbacks before recently dubbing Spencer Rattler and Bo Nix? Time will tell.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE NEW FIVE-STARS

DB Elias Ricks – Ricks has great size at the cornerback position and very good instincts. However, when those instincts let him down, he has the recovery speed and length that allows him to make up for mistakes. He is also physical and doesn’t mind playing press and tackling near the line of scrimmage. He has a chance to be very special. DE Myles Murphy – Murphy is very raw but his upside is off the charts. He has the size, the frame to get even bigger, the power and the athleticism to be a special defensive end. He could also grow into a defensive tackle down the line with pass rushing ability. I wasn’t 100 percent sold on this five-star pick, but you can’t argue with his ceiling. DB Kelee Ringo – Ringo is a blazer who could play offense or defense, but is at his best working from the defensive backfield and closing on the football. Whether it’s in the passing game or supporting the run, he’s closing and taking the right angles. He’s a prospect who could play strong or free safety and even cornerback in some defenses. OL Justin Rogers – Rogers is a dominant run blocker who is also very effective moving his feet as a pass blocker. He plays tackle in high school with a guard’s build but he could play any position along the line of scrimmage, which adds to his value. He’s almost a can’t-miss kid.

Lorando Johnson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Cornerback Lorando Johnson made the biggest jump into the Rivals100, moving up 95 spots because of his length and quickness at the cornerback position. Defensive tackle DeMonte Capeheart dropped the most falling 61 spots to No. 100 after a lackluster performance at the Five-Star Challenge. Tennessee linebacker Bryson Eason, who has great size and is a quick twitch kid, jumped 62 spots to No. 31 overall and within five-star range. Ohio defensive end Darrion Henry also made a nice move to that range with a 30-spot jump to No. 37 overall.

COMPARING CLASSES

The 2019 class is better and deeper, at this stage, than the 2020 class, but I seem to be in the minority on that subject. There are some strong positions in 2020 for sure, mainly pro-style quarterback, running back, offensive tackle, defensive end and linebacker but is lacking in other areas. The 2019 class is very strong and each time I evaluate it, it seems to get stronger.

BEST POSITION BATTLE