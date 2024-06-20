Minnesota Commit Breakdown: WR Legend Lyons
Over the next few weeks at Gophers Nation, we'll be taking a look at each of Minnesota's commitments in the 2025 recruiting class, breaking down their recruitments, their skill sets, and how they will fit into the Golden Gophers roster once they arrive on campus in 2025.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
We start with their most recent 2025 commitment, wide receiver Legend Lyons out of Charters Oak High School in Covina, California.
THE RECRUITMNET
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news