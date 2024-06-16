Minnesota continues to bring in commitments for their 2025 recruiting class at a rapid rate. On Sunday evening, three-star wide receiver Legend Lyons became the latest prospect to make a pledge towards the Golden Gophers.

Lyons chose the Gophers over offers from Arkansas, Fresno State, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington State. Minnesota was his only official visit this month. Coming into the official visit, Lyons did not hold an offer from the Gophers but picked up an offer during the visit and ultimately made his collegiate choice quickly.

"I'm honored and blessed to say I'm committed to the University of Minnesota," Lyons said on X.

He is the 23rd commitment in the Gophers 2025 recruiting class and the sixth commitment on Sunday for the program joining LB David Amarliri, DT Jayquan Stubbs, OL Daniel Shipp, OL Mark Handy, and RB Shane Marshall.