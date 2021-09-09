Myla Scott: Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

How was seeing guard Myla Scott play for Oxnard Pacifica High School vs. Buena High this past year? Nice! Watching her attacks to the rim had me shaking in my seat like my fav rapper LL Cool J. And her “pop pop” evolving jumper is a part of her game that I have mad respect for, the same props as I have for RUN DMC no doubt! E-Woods appreciates these rappers of the 80’s. Want to know how Myla plays? She seems to exude their vibe. 100.



Myla Scott

What is her biggest goal as she rolls down court as a PG on a mission? “I want to contribute, assist our team to win, help however I can.” Get in her way if you dare but not even injury can stop her. How you mean E-Woods? Who dares overcome a torn ACL in 8th grade and then this past season a broken fibia in their junior year of prep? That’s what happened to M-Scott and she shakes the injuries off, saying “Yes I had to overcome a lot but it’s shown me what I have inside.” Myla isn’t just a baller, her humanity is what makes her special. She loves to chill with fam, go to Dave and Busters with them or do movie nights. But trust me, game time? Myla is the one putting on the show.



Myla and pros doing some running at the sand hill

Who’s that “real one” big brother that’s invested so much into Myla all her life? None other than Sampson Brue, renowned trainer and coach in the Ventura County area. He’s her god father as he goes all out to help push her in training. It’s easy see he cares for her and she appreciates S-Brue, saying of him, “Sampson, he is that love work out that I hate afterwards.” Their bond is so tight. This girl plays with so much pride and she wants to be just like that one athlete she looks up to, Moriah Jefferson of UCONN. What else is worth mentioning about Myla? Her defense is on fire, I can’t get enough of seeing this senior on a mission. Who are Myla’s biggest fans? Her little brother Hollis, and it’s best not to leave her out her mom CaShanda who might not have ever played organized sports but just the same she braids Myla’s hair often, finds ways to support her as she cheers her daughter on.



Myla Scott

Myla’s dad Anthony Scott, he’s that awesome dude to me. I see him get into the details of all things needed to help support a great kid and to foster her talent firsthand. He deserves much credit for getting his daughter to achieve so much, you can tell he’s that guy who cares. Anthony played ball in college and is from Hollis, Queens, NYC. He says of their relationship, “I’m extremely proud of Myla, but I’m not easy. I’m very glad we maintained our relationship.” You can see it in his eyes, that desire, that helpful pushing to get Myla to the next level of success. What is success to Myla? Hear in her own words, “I’d love to get a scholarship to play this game I love. My major in college will be Kinesiology. I want to help others who don’t have much support on the recovery trail.” #how dope is that?



Myla Scott sets up the offense

I asked Myla how she was planning to change the world, which things she wanted to help with. Her vibe is so fresh and pro positive, this is what she told me, “Making a difference for Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community is a priority for me in 2021.” Feel the words of Myla’s Pacifica High School coach Jerry Parker and his thoughts on her, “Myla is an extremely hard worker, a great kid to coach. She’s just one of those kids that loves to be in the gym.” Why take my word for how good this kid is, go out and see Myla. You’ll feel her rhythm in game bouncing that ball, her flow is as lyrical as in LL Cool J’s Mama Said Knock You Out. That vibe reps Myla, her game fierce, her heart brave. Catch a game, because she can’t stop, won’t stop, ever!

