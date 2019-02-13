CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



National Signing Day has come and gone. Recruiting classes are mostly finished and the results are ready to be dissected. Today, Rivals.com's position-by-position look at the 2019 cycle moves forward with the country's top wide receiver classes.

1. OKLAHOMA

This is a pretty easy one as the Sooners signed three five-star wide receivers, completing one of the best wide receiver classes in Rivals.com history. The group is headlined by Jadon Haselwood, the No. 1 overall receiver in the country and followed by the No. 3 prospect Theo Wease and the No. 4 prospect at the position, Trejan Bridges. Each of the Sooners signees brings their own unique skillset and the three together could form a pretty nice set of weapons in Lincoln Riley’s offensive over the next few years.

2. GEORGIA

The Bulldogs wouldn’t have even made this list at all if it weren’t for one of the biggest signing day surprises, when they flipped the nation’s No. 2 wide receiver George Pickens away from Auburn. Pickens had been committed to the Tigers since 2017, so landing him not only gave Georgia a major boost at wide receiver, but also hurt a conference rival and annual opponent in Auburn. Pickens is the star of the class but not the only impact player as Georgia also landed Rivals100 wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, who committed early and stayed loyal to the program, as well as four-star Louisiana prospect Makiaya Tongue. Considering the loss of a few key offensive weapons to the draft, loading up at the position was a major priority for Georgia and the Dawgs landed some much-needed talent.

3. OREGON

The Ducks are in dire need of help at the wide receiver position following the departure of Dillon Mitchell and they loaded up at the position in the 2019 class. The group is headlined by Rivals100 wide receiver Lance Wilhoite, who follows in Mitchell’s footsteps as a top prospect from the state of Tennessee to head west to Oregon. Also included in the Ducks' haul is the nation’s No. 17 wide receiver, Mycah Pittman, as well as the No. 30 wide receiver, Josh Delgado. The Ducks' wide receiver flock is rounded out by No. 97 wide receiver Jaron Waters.

4. CLEMSON

The Tigers have taken to calling themselves Wide Receiver U, so it’s not a surprise that they are once again landing some of the nation’s top talent at the position. The group is headlined by five-star California prospect Joseph Ngata, whose commitment and signing shows just how much the school’s brand has grown nationally over the past decade. Ngata is joined in the class by Frank Ladson, an elite Florida wide receiver who follows a long line of Sunshine State pass catchers to head north to Clemson. Rounding out the group is three-star Brannon Spector, who could be the sleeper in the class based on his high school productivity.

5. TEXAS A&M