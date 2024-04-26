DOWNEY, Calif. — Fresh off a gutsy performance that included a match-high 27 kills, Madden Iamaleava showed even in defeat Thursday night that he’s just as much of a competitor on the volleyball floor as he is as the Warren quarterback on the football field.
It’s back to business on the gridiron this weekend for the 2025 class’ third-ranked dual-threat quarterback. Iamaleava is headed to Florida for the OT7 event.
Before the night was over, Iamaleava caught up with Bruin Blitz to get an update on where things stand with front-runners UCLA and Nebraska.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.