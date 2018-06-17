Michael Johnson Jr.

NEW 2019 STATE RANKINGS The 2019 rankings release is complete with the release of state rankings across the country. Here are five storylines in the West as the summer approaches:

1. No rush for California five-stars

Kayvon Thibodeaux Rivals.com

There are 21 five-star prospects so far in this recruiting class. Ten of those players are already committed. None from the West region. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, athlete Bru McCoy and defensive back Chris Steele all remain open in their recruitment. Steele is planning to make his decision in early July, and it doesn’t seem Thibodeaux or McCoy are rushing to make a commitment.

For Steele, USC, Florida, Oregon, South Carolina and Oklahoma seem to be the five that have the best opportunity to land his pledge. Thibodeaux is a wild card since he could stay home and play at USC but Alabama and Florida State have also impressed him. Many believe McCoy will commit to USC at some point but Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma and others are pressing as well.

2. Arizona purge continues

Jake Smith

Over the years, the storyline in Arizona has been how top prospects were fleeing the state and it made it difficult for the Sun Devils and Wildcats to compete for Pac-12 championships. Since 2011, only five-star receiver N’Keal Harry signed with either Arizona or Arizona State.

That trend seems to be continuing this recruiting cycle even with new coaches (Kevin Sumlin at Arizona and Herm Edwards at ASU) in the fold. The state’s top prospect, four-star quarterback Spencer Rattler, is headed to Oklahoma. Four-star speedy receiver Jake Smith and four-star tight end Brayden Liebrock have committed to Texas. Four-star quarterback Jacob Conover is committed to BYU. Defensive end Braxton Croteau and defensive back Ryan Puskas are headed to Cal. There is still plenty of time for Arizona and Arizona State to reverse the trend but it remains an issue with top prospects from that state.

3. Oregon is the place to be

Patrick Herbert

The state of Oregon is not loaded with high-end prospects this recruiting cycle but the Ducks are sure getting their fill by dipping into California and raiding that state of top players.

Oregon's top player is four-star quarterback Michael Johnson, Jr., and he has a nationwide approach to his recruitment. The Ducks’ only in-state pledge comes from four-star tight end Patrick Herbert, no surprise since his brother, Justin, is playing so well in Eugene. Credit has to go to first-year coach Mario Cristobal and his aggressive, energetic staff for going into California and landing commitments from four-star defensive backs Mykael Wright and Jeremiah Criddell, four-star running back Sean Dollars, four-star defensive linemen Mase Funa and Keyon Ware-Hudson and three-star athlete Jayvaun Wilson.

4. Loaded Hawaii class being patient

Faatui Tuitele

5. Four-star California talent leaving home

Jason Rodriguez Rivals.com

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK COVERAGE