Last week the newest version of the 2019 Rivals250 exposed some interesting trends and facts in the recruiting world. Today, with the release of the first class of 2020 Rivals250, we take a look at some of the most telling and surprising numbers associated with the quality of this recruiting class and where these prospects are coming from.
7: The number of quarterbacks in the top 60 of the Rivals250
There have never been more quarterbacks ranked in the top 60 than in this recruiting class. Thinking about that is pretty incredible. The next four closest classes all had six in the top 60. The 2007 class had Jimmy Clausen, Ryan Mallett, Tyrod Taylor, Cam Newton, Aaron Corp and John Brantley in the top 50 but Mike Paulus was down at No. 82. In 2009, Matt Barkley, Russell Shephard, Garrett Gilbert, Aaron Murray, Tahj Boyd and Tyrik Rollison gave this class a chance but the next quarterback was Bryn Renner at No. 111.
The next two classes are pretty recent. The 2016 class was the next closest to having seven quarterbacks in the top 60. Shea Patterson, Jacob Eason, Malik Henry, Jarrett Guarantano, K.J. Costello and Feleipe Franks were in the top 60 but Austin Kendall just missed at No. 77. Davis Mills, Hunter Johnson, Jake Fromm, Kellen Mond, Tate Martell and Tua Tagovailoa put the 2017 class in good position but the next quarterback was Keytaon Thompson at No. 85.
113: The number of prospects from the Big Four states (Florida, Georgia, Texas, and California) in the Rivals250
Highlighted by their eight five-stars, the Big Four talent producing states make up about 45-percent of the Rivals250. That number seems like a lot but it is actually slightly lower than their representation in the 2019 Rivals250 (122 or about 49-percent). This 2020 class is more talented than the last few recruiting classes and the slight disparity in this total between these two classes could be explained by the next number.
49: The number of players from the Mid-Atlantic region in the Rivals250
There is no doubting the level and concentration of talent in the Southeast, Mid-South and West regions but the Mid-Atlantic is going to have one of its best years ever in 2020. In fact, the only time there were more Mid-Atlantic players in the Rivals250 was back in 2006 when there were 50 of them. The Mid-Atlantic generally produces just under 40 players per class in the Rivals250 so this is certainly an above average year. Three five-stars - Bryan Bresee, Mekhail Sherman and Antoine Sampah - are carrying the torch for the Mid-Atlantic prospects but there could be more that join their ranks.
33: The number of states represented in the Rivals250
There may be more talent in the 2020 class but it is much more concentrated than the 2019 class. Only 33 states are represented in this Rivals250 but in the 2019 Rivals250 from last week there are 37. The 2020 class isn't totally out of the norm. The average number of states in each Rivals250 is about 34. It's very uncommon for Delaware and Rhode Island to show in the Rivals250, and the state is represented in the 2019 Rivals250 but not the 2020 version. Oregon, Hawaii, Iowa, Utah and Arkansas also did not make it into the 2020 Rivals250 but are in the 2019 Rivals250.
4: The number of players that were in the initial Rivals100 Watch List that moved up in the new rankings
In late March when the initial 2020 Rivals100 Watch List was released, McKinnley Jackson, Fred Davis and Antoine Sampah were so close to earning that fifth star. With this week's update to the rankings, all three of them moved up to five-star status. Joining them as one of the four that moved up was offensive lineman Andrew Gentry, who is now within reach of that coveted fifth star. Only five players - Brennon Scott, Miller Lewis, Bryson Eason, Keshawn Lawrence and Enzo Jennings - saw their Rivals Rating decrease.
