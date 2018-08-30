CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



53 - The number of Rivals250 prospects that are already committed

Georgia commit Broderick Jones Rivals.com

There are already 53 players in the Rivals250 that are committed. The state of Florida gives this number a significant boost because their 18 current commitments is double the next closest state. In fact, the Southeast is home to the three states with the most current verbal commitments. Florida leads Georgia (nine) and Alabama (six). Of the large contingent of Southeastern prospects in the Rivals250, 37 of them are already verbally committed. If you didn't already think Southeastern prospects were much more likely to issue an early verbal commitment, you should now.

20 - The number of players committed to SEC schools

Alabama commit Jayson Jones

SEC schools hold commitments from 20 members of the Rivals250 already. That number isn't shockingly high after considering that 37 of the 53 committed Rivals250 prospects are from the Southeast and the two teams with the most Rivals250 commitments (Miami and Alabama) are based in the Southeast. What is shocking is that, of the four teams with the most commitments in the Rivals250, only one of from is from the SEC. The ACC is in a close second behind the SEC with 16 total Rivals250 commitments. The rest of the conferences trail by large margins.

185 - The number of players that experienced minimal changes in their Rivals250 rank

Elias Ricks Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The summer all-star camps and major college camps aren't as popular with rising junior prospects so there were very few major moves in this rankings update. There were 185 players, nearly three-quarters of the Rivals250, that saw their ranking increase or decrease by no more than four spots. Only 20 players saw their ranking decrease by at least 10 spots and, on the flip side, only 17 saw their ranking rise by at least 10 spots.

10 - The number of new players in the Rivals250

TJ Finley Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

92 - The number of Southeastern prospects in Rivals250

Myles Hinton Chad Simmons