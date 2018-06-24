MORE FIVE-STARS IN CALIFORNIA?

The top two players nationally are from California: five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, respectively. And then five-star receiver Johnny Wilson sits at No. 11 nationally. There is a decent chance that more players from the state could earn their fifth-star either later this summer or when they’re seen during their junior seasons. Four-star running back Kendall Milton from Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan could be special and some people from that area say he’s the next Joe Mixon or Najee Harris, the next standout running back from Northern California. Four-star cornerback Elias Ricks from powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei is long, athletic and physical. He’ll have a chance to prove himself at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in Atlanta. And then there are always players who emerge later in the process that could shoot up the rankings as well. The West is loaded in 2020 and there could be more five-stars.

RINGO LEADER

Another player from the West who will be closely watched at the Five-Star Challenge and elsewhere is Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star defensive back Kelee Ringo, because he has the potential for five-star status as well. Ringo, who recently visited Alabama and has heard really positive things from the Crimson Tide coaching staff - among others - is a super-athletic defensive back who leads the Arizona state rankings at this point at No. 27 nationally. He has excellent ball skills and really impressed at the Los Angeles stop of the Rivals Camp Series.

SPECIAL TE IN VEGAS

Darnell Washington Rivals.com

One of the best-looking tight ends in recent memory in the West region is four-star Darnell Washington, who leads the way in the Nevada rankings. The Las Vegas Desert Pines standout is 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds and moves incredibly well. Also a basketball player, Washington is fluid, has tremendous length to go over the top of linebackers or defensive backs and great speed to stretch the middle of the field. The four-star also has exceptional hands and looked good at numerous 7on7 tournaments this off-season. Georgia and Tennessee have offered recently. One look at the kid and you can see he has star potential.

SMALLS IS BIG

The top-rated prospect in Washington is five-star defensive end Sav’ell Smalls, and he probably won’t be coming off that top line through this recruiting cycle. He’s that good. There is talk that the Seattle Garfield standout is one of the best players in the Pacific Northwest in at least a decade, and by the way his recruitment has taken off, that’s no surprise. He’s at Alabama this weekend. Smalls just got back from Clemson and Georgia. And then Washington, Oregon and others in the Pac-12 are pursuing him. Smalls is awesome off the edge and great while playing in space, as well as a hybrid outside linebacker. Every time he’s on the field, Smalls dominates.

QB IS LOADED

A major storyline in the West region for the 2020 class is just how skilled the quarterback position is and how others could emerge into this top group as well. Uiagalelei leads the way with Clemson, Oregon, USC and others pursuing him. Then there is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout Bryce Young, who’s looking at Oklahoma, USC, Texas and others as well. They are completely different quarterbacks, but both are special in their own right. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral’s Jack Miller has been solid all off-season and he has Ohio State probably in front, with LSU, Ole Miss, Michigan, Michigan State and others involved. The biggest surprise of the spring was four-star Jay Butterfield from Brentwood (Calif.) Liberty. He’s been outstanding at numerous events and earned his spot in the Rivals100. Los Angeles Venice’s Luca Diamont is also someone to watch. Coming back from injury, Diamont is poised for a breakout junior season.

