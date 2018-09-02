CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The second iteration of the 2020 rankings were released this week. Here are five storylines from the West region. RELATED: State rankings for the 2020 class STATE RANKINGS SPOTLIGHT: Mid-Atlantic | Midwest | Southeast | Texas | Florida

HIGH-END TALENT IN CALIFORNIA

D.J. Uiagalelei

D.J. Uiagalelei remains the No. 1 player in the 2020 class and thus on top in the California state rankings but there is a new addition to the five-star ranks in cornerback Elias Ricks. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei recruit was outstanding at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas this summer and earned his bump in the rankings. Hard-hitting linebacker Justin Flowe and receiver Johnny Wilson are the other five-star prospects in the state at this time. Others could be pushing for that elite status as well including Clovis Buchanan running back Kendall Milton as the top-end talent in California’s 2020 class is the most impressive it’s been in years. None of the top seven players and only one in the top 10 is currently committed.

RINGO LEADS LOADED ARIZONA

Arizona has another outstanding class in 2020 led by new five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo, who also was excellent at the Five-Star Challenge this summer. He’s a huge asset for Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro and has Oregon, Washington, USC and many others already chasing him. Ringo leads but the talent doesn’t end there. Four-star running back Bijan Robinson moves up to No. 2 in the state followed by Ohio State quarterback pledge Jack Miller, four-star defensive end Jason Harris and four-star linebacker Damian Sellers. Three-star defensive back Lathan Ransom is someone who could be moving up quickly after this season.

SMALL LEADS THE WAY IN WASHINGTON

Sav’ell Smalls Rivals.com

Sav’ell Smalls remains the top-rated weak-side defensive end in the country and he leads the way in the Washington state rankings, the first five-star from the state since quarterback Jacob Eason in the 2016 class and Foster Sarell in the 2017 group. It’s going to be nearly impossible to move Smalls off the top of those state rankings. Four-star receiver Gee Scott is second followed by four-star tight end D’Andre Rogers but Smalls is arguably the top prospect in the Pacific Northwest in the last decade or so, a game-changer who is being recruited by Alabama, Clemson, Washington and other national powers.

LINEMEN FAVORED IN COLORADO

Andrew Gentry

Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Gentry leads the way in the Colorado state rankings and the 6-foot-8, 305-pound four-star prospect basically sets the tone for the rest of the group. Four of the top five players in the state which includes Gentry, defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina and offensive linemen Reece Atteberry and Carson Lee round out the four. Three-star quarterback Aidan Atkinson is the other prospect in Colorado’s early top five.

WASHINGTON TOPS IN NEVADA

Darnell Washington