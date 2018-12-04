CaliforniaPreps.com
New Five-Star: Joe Ngata
David Berry •
Rivals.com
@RealDaveBerry
Rivals.com Video Producer
Adam Gorney breaks down Clemson commit Joe Ngata and details what makes him a five-star prospect.
