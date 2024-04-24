The Rivals Five-Star – the country's elite high school football event that culminates the 2024 Rivals Camp Series circuit – will return this summer for its 10th edition, taking place June 26 in Florida with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars playing host.

The 2024 Rivals Five-Star will bring 104 of the top high school football prospects in the 2025 and 2026 classes together for a one-day showcase featuring competitions such as the Fastest Man, Bench Press Challenge, individual one-on-ones, 7-on-7 and linemen competition. This year’s Five-Star invitees will be coached at the event by former NFL players and coaches.

Rivals is the original network media outlet covering college football and basketball recruiting, and has prospects for more than 20 years. The Rivals Camp Series began with the first Five-Star event held in Atlanta back in 2012. That year featured current and past NFL stars like Jalen Ramsey, Demarcus Robinson, Kendall Fuller, Jaylon Smith, Tyler Boyd and O.J. Howard. Potential 2024 NFL Draft first-rounders who took part in a Rivals Five-Star showcase include quarterbacks Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy and offensive lineman Amarius Mims.

Today, more than 500 Rivals Camp Series alums can be found on NFL rosters, including 122 first-round NFL Draft picks. That includes Jacksonville Jaguar quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (2017) and Mac Jones (2016), both of whom participated in the Rivals Five-Star the summer prior to their high school senior seasons. Five of the last eight Heisman Trophy winners attended a Rivals Camp Series event during their high school career.

The Rivals Five-Star has been hosted in the past by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. This year’s host will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, which previously hosted the 2014 Rivals Underclassmen Challenge at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars also recently opened their $120 million Miller Electric Center, a 125,000 square foot air-conditioned training and athletic facility, next door to EverBank stadium.

"The Rivals Five-Star is back and it's going to be a phenomenal time in Jacksonville," said Adam Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director. "With world-class facilities and world-class football players, the Rivals Five-Star over the last decade has proven to be the premier summer football event as we are bringing more than 100 five- and four-star prospects to an NFL facility to compete against each other. Rivals events are about competition and backing up your ranking, and we're back this summer to give a stage to the best players in the country.

"NFL rosters are filled with Rivals Camp alums and while I was excited about the first-ever Five-Star many years ago, I'm even more excited now as we continue to build out this franchise as the best experience a top high school football player can have on and off the field."

Coverage of the 2024 Rivals Five-Star will be found exclusively on Rivals.com and its various media channels. Stay tuned to Rivals over the next two months for the unveiling of the roster of players who will be participating in this year’s Five-Star.