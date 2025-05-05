NEW RELEASE: Rivals250 for 2026 class updated

Advertisement

HOW THE NFL DRAFT IMPACTS THE TIGHT END RANKINGS

Kendre' Harrison (Photo by Sam Spiegelman)

The results of last month's NFL Draft informed many of the decisions made during this rankings update. One of the larger discussions revolved around the tight end position. Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren were picked in the first round. Both presented incredible matchup problems for defenses, were productive when the opportunities presented themselves and showed traits that should seamlessly translate to the NFL. What does that mean for the 2026 tight end class? Lone five-star Kendre' Harrison is taller and longer than Loveland and Warren, is a dual-sport athlete like them and can dominate the competition when he has the ball in his hands. From a measurables perspective, Harrison is an outlier. He is already taller and longer than Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, Brock Bowers and Mark Andrews. Harrison will have work to do before matching the speed and explosiveness each of them bring to the field. For a frame of reference, the top tight ends in the NFL (the former first rounders and the most productive tight ends) measure in between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-5 with arms between 32 and 35 inches long, a 40 time between 4.4 and 4.7 seconds, vertical jumps between 31 and 38 inches, broad jumps longer than 9-foot-4, 20-yard shuttles faster than 4.42-seconds and 3-cone shuttle times lower than 7.3-seconds. Harrison is taller, has longer arms and has posted a 40 time in the specified range but the advantage those traits give him will dissipate somewhat when he steps foot on the field in college. Improving his explosiveness measurements will be vital to his future on the gridiron. This is the crux of the discussion. Should Harrison remain a first-round projection (a five-star) if his movement skills and ability to create separation are in question? Do his athletic traits need to be graded with such a sharp pencil if his combination of height, length and athleticism are so unique? How should we think about Mark Bowman, Kaiden Prothro and other elite tight end prospects? All of these questions will continue to be sorted through as the rankings cycle continues.

WHAT TO MAKE OF JARED CURTIS SHUTTING THINGS DOWN?

Jared Curtis

Five-star Jared Curtis has long been considered one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. He's displayed an elite skill set with his arm and legs and has been extremely productive. That being said, Curtis has largely avoided strong competition during the season and has rarely tested himself against similarly talented prospects in the offseason. Now the coveted quarterback is shutting things down until the season after having shoulder surgery. What kind of impact will this down time have on Curtis as he prepares for his final high school season? Where will he be developmentally once he recovers? Curtis was ranked just behind Faizon Brandon and Ryder Lyons in the Rivals250 prior to this rankings update. Now Curtis, who still ranks in the top 10 of the Rivals250, is slotted behind Keisean Henderson. The order of the quarterbacks in the rankings is heavily scrutinized throughout the rankings process and will be adjusted as more information about each prospect comes to light.

ELITE OFFENSIVE LINE CLASS COMING INTO FOCUS

Felix Ojo

The 2026 class of offensive linemen is already known as an elite group but the quality depth is pushing higher up the rankings. Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho were two of the first offensive linemen to get their five-star ratings. A strong finish to last season in addition to excellent offseason showings helped Felix Ojo make his way into five-star territory. There are multiple other offensive linemen in the top 50 of the Rivals250 who could find themselves with a fifth star next to their name before the rankings process is over. Interior offensive linemen Lamar Brown and Daryus Grey are some of the best in the nation regardless of position. They both display elite athleticism given their size, which should allow them to find success early in their college careers so long as they are physically ready to compete. Offensive tackle Kevin Brown has been a well-known elite talent for a long time. At last year's Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville, the central Pennsylvania native put on an excellent performance against the best competition he's ever faced. Despite missing some time last season, Brown remains one of the highest-ranked prospects in this class. Also at offensive tackle, Sam Greer moved up the rankings in a big way with this update. The dominance he has shown on the camp circuit along with his verified athleticism has gone a long way to getting an accurate projection on him. There are many others who continue to shift within the Rivals250, some who are well-known players that are heavily recruited. Ben Nichols and Khalief Canty are just two of the new entrants to the Rivals250, pushing the total offensive linemen in the Rivals250 up to 40 – which would be the third most in the last 10 years.

FIVE-STAR RECEIVER CHRIS HENRY JR. BACK IN ACTION

Chris Henry Jr.