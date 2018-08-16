CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



All-star camp season is over and the 2018 season is right around the corner. The latest update to the Rivals250 took into account everything that has happened between now and mid-June. Take a closer look at how these couple months changed the Rivals250 in this edition of By The Numbers. RELATED: Analysts discuss tough decisions in latest Rivals250

CALIFORNIA TAKES THE LEAD

Bru McCoy Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

SOUTHEAST STILL DOMINATING THE RIVALS250

California has the most prospects in the Rivals250 but the Southeast region is dominating all the other regions when it comes to representation in the Rivals250. In fact, the Southeast region, with their 87 prospects in the Rivals250 has more than the West (48) and Mid-Atlantic (38) combined. The Southeast doesn't just have a lot of players in the Rivals250, they have the most highly rated prospects. Of the top 50 prospects in the Rivals250, 44-percent of them are from the Southeast.

NOT QUITE A SHAKE UP

Derek Stingley, Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The summer camp circuit isn't as extensive as the one in the spring and that was very clear in this rankings update as the most common moves were very small. Excluding the players that moved into or out of the Rivals250, more than half of the moves were between two spots up and five spots down. That means there was more than a 50 percent chance that, if a player's ranking in the Rivals250 changed, it wasn't by more than two spots up or five spots down. For comparison's sake, in the previous rankings update in June, there was about a 70 percent chance that, if a players ranking changed, it increased by more than two spots up or decreased by more than five spots.

SEVEN PLAYERS JUMP MORE THAN 100 SPOTS

BAD RANKINGS UPDATE FOR OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Nolan Groulx Nick Lucero/Rivals.com