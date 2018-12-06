CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Bru McCoy

The postseason rankings update to the Rivals250 has been released and there were plenty of important moves to put under the microscope. Have a look at what the new Rivals250 means for regional dominance, all-time highs and lows for states and regions, where the drama will come from heading into the Early Signing Period, and more in this edition of By The Numbers. More Rivals Rankings Week: Monday: Updated Top 10 | Debating Smith vs. Thibodeaux Tuesday: 2019 Rivals100 revealed | Mind of Mike Wednesday: 2019 Rivals250 revealed Thursday: 2019 position rankings revealed

DRAMA COMING IN THE WEST

Commitment season is upon us, and the commitment announcements should be flying around more in the western region than anywhere else. Of the West's 48 prospects in the Rivals250, 32, just over 66-percent, of them have already committed, the lowest percentage of all the regions. That leaves 16 prospects out of the West that remain uncommitted, also the most of any region. California has more players in the Rivals250 than any other state and is also home to the most uncommitted players in the Rivals250 with 12. Four of those players, five-stars Bru McCoy, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Chris Steele along with Rivals100 wide receiver Kyle Ford, are in the top 50 of the Rivals100.

TEXAS SURGING

BIG UPDATE FOR RUNNING BACKS

No other position fared as well as the running backs in this rankings update. Running backs ended up getting the largest average move up the rankings per player out of any position and 10 percent of the top 40 in the Rivals250 are now running backs. Five-stars Trey Sanders and Penn State commit Devyn Ford lead the group. LSU commit John Emery is just outside of five-star range but did move up 28 spots in the Rivals250. Michigan commitment Zach Charbonnet, who moved up more spots in the Rivals250 than any other player, is now No. 39 in the Rivals250. Charbonnet and Emery were two of the running backs that moved up more than 25 spots. Joining them in that group is LSU commit Tyrion Davis and Texas A&M commit Isaiah Spiller.

MISSISSIPPI'S RECORD YEAR

Every year the state of Mississippi churns out some very talented players but this looks like the best year the Magnolia State has ever had. In 2016 the Rivals250 featured nine prospects from Mississippi. The group included players like former five-star Jeffery Simmons and Rivals100 prospects Raekwon Davis, DeKaylin Metcalf and A.J. Brown. This year's class has 11 prospects in the Rivals250 and they could end up being more successful at the next level. New five-star linebacker Nakobe Dean leads this class followed by Rivals100 prospects Ole Miss commit Jerrion Ealy and new four-star Charles Cross. Nine players from Mississippi dot the rest of the Rivals250, including new four-stars Derick Hall and Arkansas commit KJ Jefferson.

MIDWEST CLIMBING OUT OF A SLUMP?