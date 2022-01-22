There were a lot of factors that played into Jack Endries’ decision to take a preferred walk-on opportunity to stay home and play at Cal versus accepting a scholarship at another program. The Danville-Monte Vista tight end held offers from numerous FBS schools including Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV and Colorado State.

He also had Ivy League options that he was seriously considering plus he could have played at a service academy.

Instead, he’s going to remain close to his family and friends while working to try and become a big part of the Bears’ offense moving forward. Ultimately, what made the difference for the new Bears’ addition was the opportunity to combine both his academic and on-field achievements with Cal as a Power Five-level player in the Pac-12

"It was great getting all the offers and just talking to all the coaches at the time, but when we got closer, it was time for me to make my four year decision. Or 40, to be honest," he said. "It's a lot of stress making your 40-year decision. At the end of the day, Cal was always the plan because of the great academics and then being a Pac-12 football team. Close to home, a great coach too, Geep Chryst. So it was always the plan.