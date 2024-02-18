“My thoughts on getting the Texas offer were all over the place. I am very blessed and grateful to have this opportunity,” Huhn said.

Last week, Texas issued its first and only two quarterback offers in the 2026 class, with one of those going to San Marcos (CA) Mission Hills standout Troy Huhn . The 6-4, 205-pound Huhn, who has already visited Texas for a camp last summer and a UT home game last fall, said he was thrilled to receive word of the offer.

The Texas Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian are always very selective with their quarterback offers. Sark and QB coach AJ Milwee usually hand out only a small handful of quarterback scholarships in each recruiting cycle, so when an offer is extended, it’s a newsworthy event.

With early offers from places like Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and now Texas, Huhn will have no shortage of options when he really starts to five into the recruiting process. Texas figures to be a strong contender for the standout passer.

“Texas will definitely be at the top of my list,” Huhn said. “I really like the system along with the coaches they have. I know that Texas is a school that develops players into great football players and great people.”

Ever since camping at Texas last June, Huhn has struck up a strong relationship with Milwee. Those two stay in close contact and Huhn is looking forward to getting back to Austin in the coming months.

“I really like the staff. I am very close with Coach Milwee and I definitely plan to build it stronger as well as building a strong connection with Coach Sarkisian,” Huhn said. “I talk with Coach Milwee very often, and he is definitely a great person as well as coach.

I plan on getting back out to Austin for a spring practice, spring visit. I also plan on getting back out there during the summer.”

As a sophomore last year, Huhn threw for 1,623 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games.