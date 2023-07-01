EMERSON, Ga. - The NextGen Five-Star Pro Day, selected by Rivals was held Wednesday here with many top underclassmen prospects from around the country. Here is a look at the top 10 offensive performers from the big-time event.

Although he’s a 2026 prospect with three years of high school left, Gregory already has 20 offers with Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and many other programs involved. It’s easy to see why. The Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County receiver has length, ranginess, speed and excellent hands and reminds us of a young Jalen Hale, the high four-star from the 2023 class who signed with Alabama last recruiting cycle. Gregory dominated all day and even the best defensive backs didn’t have much luck against him.

SJ Alofaituli

To be completely honest, Alofaituli does not look like one of the best offensive guards in the country - but he is. At just around 6-foot-1, the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman interior offensive lineman is like a brick wall who cannot be moved. He anchors down, gets his hands quickly on the defensive linemen and doesn’t fall for any tricks. Alofaituli took a ton of reps on Wednesday and only lost one. He was outstanding and made a case as better than the No. 4 offensive guard in the 2025 class.

Will Griffin

A young Brady Quinn? That was the comparison for Griffin during Wednesday’s camp and although I despise overarching comps like that, this one might actually fit perfectly. The 2026 QB from Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit has all the tools to be special down the road from a great physical makeup to outstanding timing on his throws to no issues with accuracy. Florida will definitely be a school to watch but Ohio State, Michigan and others are involved and it’s easy to see why.

Keenyi Pepe

The 2026 offensive tackle who’s originally from Long Beach, Calif., but is now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is all of 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds and has five-star potential written all over him. He actually reminds me of former five-star OL Andrus Peat a lot, who used his 6-foot-7, 300-pound frame to dominate in high school and at Stanford before being a first-round NFL Draft pick. Pepe is light on his feet for his size, has great arm extension and even though he has years left of high school, Pepe has been in the game for a long time and already seems like a veteran.

Jordon Davison

Camp settings is not where we’re going to see the best of Davison, the top-ranked running back in the 2025 class because the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei recruit is best in games, running between the tackles and using his vision and patience to break off big runs. But the high four-star was still impressive during the camp, looking super smooth as he accelerated through the drills and then making some tough catches during 1-on-1s. Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and others are involved.

Andrew Marsh

The 2025 four-star receiver from Katy (Texas) Jordan has not been shy about attending elite events this offseason from this one to the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat to the Elite 11 to get more work in and he’s been impressive - and consistent - at every stop. Marsh is not the biggest or most physically gifted receiver but he’s an incredible worker with awesome hands who makes really tough catches look easy. All offseason, he might not have dropped a single pass.

Winston Watkins, Jr.

By Watkins’ standards, he had a quiet day at the NextGen event. Usually, the 2025 five-star receiver completely takes over and dominates with his dynamic speed, playmaking ability and outstanding hands and while there were some highlight moments, it wasn’t as consistent as usual. Still, the Colorado commit is clearly an elite talent who has game-breaking ability on every play.

Bear Bachmeier

During the season at Murrieta (Calif.) Murrieta Valley, Bachmeier highlights his throwing and running ability and is a real weapon in numerous ways. Those abilities can’t really be showcased in a camp setting but the 2025 four-star is still an outstanding passer who showed velocity and great timing with his receivers throughout the event. Whether here or at the Clarkson Retreat, Bachmeier has had a great offseason.

Anthony Rogers

Some of Rogers’ best work was actually during the drills portion of camp where it was evident that the 2025 high four-star from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy had a different level of burst and athleticism. While other running backs slightly slowed down making cuts around cones, “Turbo” didn’t slow down at all and showed that breakaway speed he’s become famous for. The Alabama commit did have struggles catching the ball during 1-on-1s but he also made some elite, high-level catches as well.

