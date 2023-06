EMERSON, Ga. – The NextGen Pro Day, selected by Rivals, is today in the Atlanta area. Jordon Davison, the No. 1 running back in 2025, talks Ohio State, Georgia and Texas with recruiting director Adam Gorney.

