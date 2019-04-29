CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Ed Oliver (AP Images)

NFL DRAFT: Ten players that could be first-round picks in 2020 Eight former five-stars were drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft and there were 18 five-stars picked in total. Here is a look at the top 10 former five-stars selected and some thoughts from Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell.

NICK BOSA - No. 2 to San Francisco

The skinny: Ohio State predictably won out for the five-star defensive end in the summer before his senior season over Florida, Florida State and others. Bosa finished with 17.5 sacks in 29 games with the Buckeyes. He missed the majority of this past season with a core injury. He decided to leave school to focus on training for the draft. Farrell’s take: No surprise here as Bosa was a stud on film out of high school from day one and had the size and explosion to be great. With his brother Joey heading to the Buckeyes, there was no doubt he would follow. Some said NIck was better out of high school. We had him ranked higher than Joey and agreed, so time will tell as they dominate the NFL.

ED OLIVER - No. 9 to Buffalo

The skinny: Oliver committed to Houston in May before his senior season when Tom Herman was still coaching the Cougars. LSU, Alabama, Texas and many others were also involved. In 32 games at Houston, Oliver had 192 tackles but only 13.5 sacks. There was some criticism in the pre-draft process that the former five-star should have played three-technique over the guard’s shoulder and not at nose tackle over the center. Farrell’s take: Oliver was a late five-star for us who had to grow on me as a player. At first I thought he was too short and stocky, but when I saw how quick he was off the snap and how well he pursued the quarterback, I changed my mind. Oliver is a great pick for Buffalo and will be a dominant defensive tackle for years. The Aaron Donald comparisons are a little much, but he can be Aaron Donald light. FOR MORE HOUSTON COVERAGE, VISIT COUGARSDEN.COM

JONAH WILLIAMS - No. 11 to Cincinnati

The skinny: Originally from Atlanta, Williams moved to Folsom, Calif., early in high school but heading back to SEC country always seemed like a priority for the five-star offensive tackle. His mother went to Auburn and his dad went to Georgia, but Williams picked the Crimson Tide in April of his junior year. Williams played tackle at Alabama but in the pre-draft process there were discussions that he could play tackle or guard in the NFL. Farrell’s take: I am a big fan of Williams and have been since I first saw film on him years ago out of high school. And the Bengals are getting a kid who doesn’t care about attention or anything but dominating guys in front of him. Whether he plays guard or tackle, and I think he can play tackle, he’s going to be a good one.

RASHAN GARY - No. 12 to Green Bay

The skinny: On National Signing Day, Gary picked Michigan over Clemson. Alabama and Auburn were also seriously considered in his recruitment but the Wolverines were considered the front-runner for some time. Prior to the draft, there was a lot of discussion about Gary only registering 9.5 sacks in 34 games with the Wolverines. He finished with 119 tackles and 23 for loss in high three-year career. Farrell’s take: Gary is a big boom-or-bust kid. Based on what I know about him out of high school, he’s a boom because he’s a high character kid with a great motor and work ethic. Green Bay is a good fit for him over some other big city teams and he’ll be a star. He has so much athleticism and talent and he really wants to be great, something we saw out of high school for sure.

CHRISTIAN WILKINS - No. 13 to Miami

The skinny: At the Under Armour game, Wilkins committed to Clemson after taking visits to Stanford, Penn State, Ohio State, Boston College and with the Tigers. On a defensive line loaded with future NFL Draft picks, Wilkins finished this season with 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He totaled 192 tackles and 16 sacks in 55 games at Clemson. Farrell’s take: I love Wilkins and the enjoyment and love he has for football. I saw him as a star based on his freshman film and he has never disappointed me. The Dolphins are getting a guy who will not only be a leader but also a dominant pass rusher as a defensive tackle.

DEXTER LAWRENCE - No. 17 to New York Giants

The skinny: There were many programs involved in Lawrence’s recruitment and he committed to Clemson over Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, NC State, North Carolina and others in December of his senior season. In 38 games with the Tigers, Lawrence totaled 131 tackles but only 10 sacks. He also missed the College Football Playoff after failing a drug test leading up to Clemson’s game against Notre Dame. Farrell’s take: This is good value for the Giants as Lawrence can not only stop the run but he’s underrated as a pass rusher also. He’s a high character kid with a good work ethic and we liked him so much out of high school he was our No. 1 player at one time. He will have a long NFL career.

JEFFERY SIMMONS - No. 19 to Tennessee

The skinny: Ole Miss was rumored to have a slight edge in Simmons’ recruitment but he ended up picking Mississippi State. Alabama was also involved. The five-star was allowed to enroll at Mississippi State but also not able to participate in the combine after a video surfaced of him striking a woman. Simmons only had seven sacks in 38 games but he did put up nice numbers with 33 tackles for loss. Farrell’s take: Simmons as a player is a beast and he can do so much from the DT position. There are off-field questions regarding hitting a woman and that video, but Tennessee did their homework and the coaches at Mississippi State vouched for the kid with their lives. We love him as an athletic kid who could play defensive end if needed and rush the passer as a defensive tackle. He’s good value here.

N'KEAL HARRY - No. 32 to New England

The skinny: Washington, Texas A&M and others were involved but Harry committed to Arizona State late in his senior season. He is the only five-star from the state of Arizona to pick the Sun Devils. In three seasons in Tempe, Harry put up huge numbers with 213 catches for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was the second wide receiver drafted after Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown. Farrell’s take: I love this pick as I had Harry as my No. 1 receiver coming out of college and he was our No. 1 guy coming out of high school as well. He has good size, he can run good routes and he fights for the ball. There was some concern about his ability to separate but not in high school where it was easy for him. Tom Brady is going to love him.

GREG LITTLE - No. 37 to Carolina

The skinny: Little committed to Texas A&M early in his recruitment but he ended up backing off that pledge. He picked Ole Miss over Alabama and others in December of his senior season. There were a lot of rumors that Little was sliding down draft boards because of a disappointing pre-draft process but he ended up being an early second-round pick and the sixth offensive tackle taken. Farrell’s take: Little is a good second round value for Carolina with good feet and athleticism although his combine and pro days weren’t great. But pop in the film and you see an elite tackle. Out of high school he was a can’t-miss kid who we saw many times and was a two-time Five-Star Challenge participant. He’s been through the wars and is just starting to hit his peak, similar to Laremy Tunsil out of Ole Miss.

MECOLE HARDMAN - No. 56 to Kansas City