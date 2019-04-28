Jalen Johnson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

MORE: McDonald's Friday takeaways from the Nike EYBL MARIETTA, Ga. - The Nike EYBL features several of the top prospects in the country. During the live period, that means college coaches flock to the games to show their face to their top targets and also hope to find new targets.

TOM IZZO WATCHING A 2022 STANDOUT

To start the morning at 8 a.m., Michigan State's Tom Izzo flanked by two assistants showed up to see class of 2022 stud Emoni Bates, who didn’t disappoint as the potential No. 1 prospect in the class out of Michigan. Michigan and Ohio State had assistants in attendance as well.

JOSH PASTNER STRIKES OUT ON HIS OWN

Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner was the lone head coach to take in the Georgia Stars 15-under. Dillon Hunter was impressive for the Stars and already holds offers from Clemson, where his brother Chase signed, and Florida State. Pastner was also the only high-major head coach watching 2020 big man Jordan Meka for the Georgia Stars 17-under.

PHENOM UNIVERSITY-DRIVE NATION DRAWS A HIGH-MAJOR CROWD

SEVERAL IN ATTENDANCE FOR ALABAMA FUSION'S WIN

Mike Krzyzewski, John Calipari, Tom Crean, Bruce Pearl, Kermit Davis, Ben Howland and Mike White were all watching Alabama Fusion’s big win over AOT. Five-star point guard Sharife Cooper’s recruitment is seen as a battle between Auburn and Kentucky, while B.J. Boston is considering Auburn, Duke, Florida and Kentucky among others. Eugene Brown is a popular target as well for AOT.

THE USUAL SUSPECTS IN THE CROWD FOR TEXAS TITANS-WOODZ ELITE

In the match-up between the Texas Titans and Woodz Elite out of Arkansas, it was all the schools you would expect in attendance. Buzz Williams, Shaka Smart, Kelvin Sampson and Scott Drew were all supporting their in-state schools along with Eric Musselman supporting his in-state team. Bruce Pearl and Frank Haith were also courtside. Cade Cunningham, Greg Brown and Mike Miles were all impressive for Texas Titans. Jaylin Williams was the standout performer for Woodz Elite along with Oklahoma State commit Devonte Davis.

MORE NOTES