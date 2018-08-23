Nor Cal Clash Preview
One of the premier events of the basketball calendar in Northern California is on tap for Sunday at Chabot College in Hayward. Gerry Freitas’ Nor Cal Clash features some of Northern California’s best as the elite players from the incoming senior class of 2019 face off with the junior class of 2020.
The event in its ninth year is one of the top showcases of the talent from Northern California. Its alumni list has five NBA Draft picks in Aaron Gordon, Marquese Chriss, DJ Wilson, Ivan Rabb, and Jabari Bird.
Last year’s MVP James Akinjo of Salesian of Richmond started his highly acclaimed senior season in this game en route to an April signing with Georgetown University.
This year’s roster has talent from throughout the Bay Area and the Sac Joaquin Valley.
The coaches for the event had strong seasons with their varsity boys teams last season. The 2019 seniors team coach is Tom Costello, who is beginning his 12th season at Dublin High School and has a 78-15 record in the past three seasons.
The coach of the rising 2020 juniors team is Joey Rollings of Open Division state runner-up Sheldon.
The 11-man 2019 team is headlined by a pair of 6’6 forwards coming off strong summers - Isaiah Hawthorne of Tracy and Keshad Johnson of Envision Academy of Oakland
The rest of the roster is balanced, with guards such as Miles Amos, William Chavarin, Steven Richardson, and Chance McMillan. The front court players include Jay Allen-Tovar, Neal Begovich, and Bryce Johnson.
The roster also includes a pair of recent UC Davis commits in 5’10 Ezra Manjon of Heritage of Brentwood and 6’8 Aaron Murphy of Modesto Christian.
The 2020 junior team is headlined by a pair of Rivals150 ranked prospects in 6’8 forwards Dishon Jackson of St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo and Coleman Hawkins of Antelope.
The guards for the class of 2020 include Xavion Brown of Sheldon who is playing for his high school coach in this game, while Robbie Beasley faces his high school coach.
Bryce Monroe, Je’Lani Clark, Tyler Brinkman, Dallas Rider, and Devan Sapp join Brown and Beasley in the backcourt. Kendall Munson and Jhaylon Martinez join Jackson and Hawkins in a loaded front court for the juniors.