One of the premier events of the basketball calendar in Northern California is on tap for Sunday at Chabot College in Hayward. Gerry Freitas’ Nor Cal Clash features some of Northern California’s best as the elite players from the incoming senior class of 2019 face off with the junior class of 2020.



The event in its ninth year is one of the top showcases of the talent from Northern California. Its alumni list has five NBA Draft picks in Aaron Gordon, Marquese Chriss, DJ Wilson, Ivan Rabb, and Jabari Bird.

Last year’s MVP James Akinjo of Salesian of Richmond started his highly acclaimed senior season in this game en route to an April signing with Georgetown University.

This year’s roster has talent from throughout the Bay Area and the Sac Joaquin Valley.

The coaches for the event had strong seasons with their varsity boys teams last season. The 2019 seniors team coach is Tom Costello, who is beginning his 12th season at Dublin High School and has a 78-15 record in the past three seasons.



