Northwestern ‘brotherhood’ made new WR commit Hayden Eligon II a Wildcat

Wide receiver Hayden Eligon II took an official visit to Northwestern last weekend.
Wide receiver Hayden Eligon II took an official visit to Northwestern last weekend. (Northwestern Football)
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Hayden Eligon II publicly announced his commitment on Thanksgiving Day. But the three-star wide receiver from Los Alamitos (Calif.) said knew Northwestern was the place for him in the postgame locker room last Saturday.

"[It clicked] after watching them win against Purdue," said the 6-foot-4, 189-pounder, who was on his official visit to NU last weekend. "Being in the locker room with the guys, the coaches, seeing them enjoy each other. It felt like a brotherhood up there and that was something I wanted to be a part of."

Eligon is the 11th commitment in the Wildcats' Class of 2024, and its second wide receiver. He joins local two-star Carson Grove in the inaugural class.

Find out what Eligon had to say about the reasons he became a Cat in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only.

