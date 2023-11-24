Hayden Eligon II publicly announced his commitment on Thanksgiving Day. But the three-star wide receiver from Los Alamitos (Calif.) said knew Northwestern was the place for him in the postgame locker room last Saturday.

"[It clicked] after watching them win against Purdue," said the 6-foot-4, 189-pounder, who was on his official visit to NU last weekend. "Being in the locker room with the guys, the coaches, seeing them enjoy each other. It felt like a brotherhood up there and that was something I wanted to be a part of."

Eligon is the 11th commitment in the Wildcats' Class of 2024, and its second wide receiver. He joins local two-star Carson Grove in the inaugural class.

Find out what Eligon had to say about the reasons he became a Cat in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only.

Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Click the graphic below to take advantage of our Black Friday promotion.