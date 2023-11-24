Northwestern ‘brotherhood’ made new WR commit Hayden Eligon II a Wildcat
Hayden Eligon II publicly announced his commitment on Thanksgiving Day. But the three-star wide receiver from Los Alamitos (Calif.) said knew Northwestern was the place for him in the postgame locker room last Saturday.
"[It clicked] after watching them win against Purdue," said the 6-foot-4, 189-pounder, who was on his official visit to NU last weekend. "Being in the locker room with the guys, the coaches, seeing them enjoy each other. It felt like a brotherhood up there and that was something I wanted to be a part of."
Eligon is the 11th commitment in the Wildcats' Class of 2024, and its second wide receiver. He joins local two-star Carson Grove in the inaugural class.
Find out what Eligon had to say about the reasons he became a Cat in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only.
Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Click the graphic below to take advantage of our Black Friday promotion.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news