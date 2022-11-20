Eating chicken and waffles at Lovi’s restaurant in Calabasas with prep sensation Mercy Miller. The 2024 four-star shooting guard wears a light blue shirt with his dad on it that is pretty fly. His respected and well known father Percy (Master P) is donning fatigue green sweats and a black and white shirt that reads, We have to get everyone winning. I was just thinking after we got done eating that these guys are a tandem of the most affable and hard working father/son duo I’ve ever known. 100. From my many conversations with them I’ve found that both are humble and the exact opposite of entitled. Percy’s words ring true in my ear as I repeat them to the basketball gods, “Mercy and [his older brother Hercy] put in the work.” As a writer I’ve waited 10 years to find a chosen and worthy one to assign a title so blessed and fitting to a youngster that epitomizes what is true about the hoop game. He’s About That Life is like Spike Lee’s He Got Game to me, E-Woods. Personality wise Mercy is a peppy and cheerful guy, totally engaging in our convo like a grown articulate man for the insightful and meaningful concepts he conveys. You’d swear this dude is that swaggy old soul. He’s like a 25 year old in his approach to wanting to be the best that ever played the game. He knows he doesn’t need to wear Supreme because intrinsically he’s the hotness to himself and others no matter what he chooses to wear. I remember seeing Josh Christopher at age 5 and saying to his big brother Pat, “Bro P, I’m going to write about your lil brothers and blow up Josh when he hits prep. There’s an aura around him that bleeds out of his soul like an indigo child.” I felt this same way when I did a story on Mercy’s older brother Romeo back in 2004 in junior high. I remember telling Romeo, “You will lead your little bros to greatness because you’re on that right path.” Romeo played at USC and was talented at many things. He’s been a successful Hollywood actor for example. Romeo and his dad deserve much credit for installing great morals and a. completely locked in mentality to push the younger hoop playing brothers to new heights as they propel the family name in their own paths they choose to blaze in life!



Percy (Lil'Romeo) Miller (USC) in 2009

We laughed as we ate, speaking freely and chopping it up like good friends that trust each other’s opinions, Mercy, Percy and myself together. We were reminiscing at lunch about our beloved Frank DeRozan, DeMar’s dad who told me so often he appreciated Percy and each other’s families getting together on so many occasions. I’ve never looked a man in his eyes and seen them so dedicated to raising his kids right as Percy has in his glint gaze that shows he seeks it all in his time on earth. Percy told me, “Adversity is that one thing that helps get us going into greatness mode.” Percy’s words ring true, “MJ got cut from his high school team; we have to be challenged or lose before we succeed even bigger.” What the reader has to know first and foremost about Mercy Miller is that he is that one great kid who is about protecting his family name and putting good use to the wisdom passed down to him thus far in life. He is a child of God in his service to others. He isn’t just this 6-4 long talented guard who began his prep career at Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy. His success started way before people started to notice him combining with the number one player in the country Chet Holmgren at that school. It didn’t even start in junior high where he won multiple AAU National Championships with his Nightrydas AAU squad. Mercy was proud to remind me of all these things in our many convos and lunches together. You see his eyes light up when detailing all the fun times, blood, sweat, and tears to achieve those things but he is resolute to concede it all started growing up with the hoop in the family’s front yard. He will tell you just like his dad does, “Family first, along with God and education. Always and forever in that order.” Let’s hear Mercy detail his dreams that hold fast in his soul. He may be a young kid, dude is way beyond his years in wisdom pouring out of him like a fountain, “I give all the glory to God because it is He who works through me. When I was young I listened to my dad teach the importance of family and serving the Lord. “My dad means so much to me, along with my older siblings and other mentors in my life who pushed and built in me this mentality. All those good influences spring out of me. It all comes down to achieving your goals through hard work, and then more hard work combined with education and faith. “My mom means so much as well. I love her so much too because she’s always been there for me. She has always given her heart to us all to feel loved and raised right. God is good, He was looking out for me as I started playing out in the front of our house on the family hoop. “I need to give Him his due credit, as He pushed me to battle my siblings and dad to sharpen my skill to play this game the right way. I constantly remind myself that all good things come through Him and serving the Lord and our fellow human beings. That’s why I embrace learning the skills it takes to get better and better toward my NBA goal I hold so dear. “I know the Lord walks with me and powers my intent and we all exist for each other in this time on earth together. It’s a big deal to build each other up. I didn’t have fear when I stepped onto the family court as a young kid to accept the challenge of playing up vs. everybody. “Basketball is the family sport, and you can’t come half stepping into the game and I would not be denied. I looked up to my big brothers Hercy and Romeo for how they played and carried themselves. I knew if I kept a single track mind I could go beyond anything I thought I was capable of and would make everyone proud. “I am proud to accomplish goals for our JL3 AAU team and our Notre Dame High team, all my prep teams I’ve been on really. All the confidence I have now was cemented back then. I knew my work ethic had to be top notch because people see that I come from a well known family and I would be judged hard for how I conduct myself. I embrace that challenge and will always bring respect to my family name as I blaze my own path. “All these skills in me are lit afire with my excitement to play each day. Basketball means so much to me, it will never get old to me. I will never take for granted the game and my family’s advice to stay humble as I strive to do big things in this world. “I have a lot of appreciation to the name I was given. It is a call to action for me to show mercy, to have people tell me, ‘Lord have mercy that kid can play and do anything he puts his mind to at an elite level.’ Mercy is at the core of my existence and reminds me to do good things in life each day in the name of mercy. “I have fun with my name and the concept but I also take it seriously by being inspired by the concept of mercy, as I feel empowered by those 5 letters to live out my name each day. Create mercy and give it to others. It all started with my name I was blessed to have, and I try to live out its concept on our earth.”



Mercy Miller

Mercy Miller is a 6-4 long talented guard who began his prep career at Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy combining with the number one player in the country Chet Holmgren at that school. He won multiple AAU National Championships with his Nightrydas AAU squad. Mercy is athletic with a fluid offensive game. He has a deep bag of offensive moves and displays precision with his jumper. In the Pangos Showcase in Las Vegas he had multiple 34 point performances while playing completely unselfish. Mercy has crafty layups and efficient jumpers with separation from his opponent. He is consumed with passing to others and setting them up to score, maybe the most unselfish player in his class.



Mercy Miller

Percy made sure to remind me the time he took Mercy into the gym to shoot 3,500 shots. That's kind of crazy but it was a test to see if his kid would give up. Mercy says his arms gave out at 1,500 shots but he would not deny what his dad asked of him. "I got more pride than that, I will do anything to get this dream realized. The impossible is nothing." Percy said about that shooting session, "If you really love your kids you don't sugar coat anything. You design and find ways for them to be challenged to overcome the toughness that is life. I was presented with many challenges growing up. New Orleans and its poor and rough areas are proving grounds. So I try to create proving grounds or situations for my kids to show their mettle. I'm proud Mercy didn't give up that day. He showed me something, and himself too." Percy Miller's words: "We go out and seek out each prep player that is supposedly better than Mercy and we show they can be beaten. It doesn't matter if it's the most hyped up player out there, we have a plan to beat them all through detailed preparation and hard work." DeMar DeRozan's 1st in depth story: Click here Mercy beat Mikey Williams once when he was in 8th grade. Percy says, "It's about the work you put in. The humble fire in your belly, the way you appreciate all your blessings. Because God is good." Mercy is not only a happening guy but behind his eyes is the most dedicated of athletes. He has been prepping his body, getting it up to 190 lbs of nimble strength. He's building and perfecting the quick twitch muscles with the best trainers. Percy says, "It's important to have a sense of self while being humble." Percy is that singular and exceptional self made man who is a role model that transcended poverty out of New Orleans. And Mercy is just like his dad. Mercy learns from those who came before him - their journey is a part of his heritage. Percy has no "play play" in his vocabulary. He made his business empire from being savvy and leveraging opportunities that others could not see. He commands respect by almost making an NBA roster and was a super talented player back in his day. P-Miller competed at Michael Jordan's camp at UCSB. Percy went to win at those games run by Michael Jordan. Percy combined on Ron Artist's (Metta World Peace's) team. That's Metta World Peace's world class achievement. Percy is proud of their achievements and are quick to give all the glory gained to God. Percy believes strongly in supporting the under served areas of South Central LA. The last 26 years he's gone there to give turkeys and personally try to make personal connections to that part of LA. Percy stated clearly that he had tried to give mentorship and good tidings to the people there, to befriend them as a servant of God. It's important that his kids follow that lead and they do. He is proud as well to get his whole family to offer charity in God's name. Percy has taken his whole family to offer charity in God's name. The Miller family feels strongly about supporting underserved communities. Mercy transferred in his sophomore year to perennial national power Oak Hill Academy and saw his game and confidence grew even more. Mercy comments on that move and what it meant to him, “I embraced the intense schedule that Oak Hill had to offer. The increased competition we played gave me the opportunity to show I could rise to compete with the best in the country.” As I saw it, the basketball game slowed the heck down for Mercy. That means it started to look easy for him. This had the added effect of him doing big things in hoop. Example being a killer on the AAU circuit as the 5th overall top scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit playing for JL3. Now Mercy is at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, which is in close proximity to his Calabasas home base. He plays on an absolutely stacked team that is out to win an open division state championship as its goal. They are riding destiny’s horse to the state championship apocalypse.



Mercy Miller (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Mercy comments on his time at Oak Hill, "I embraced the intense schedule that Oak Hill had to offer. The increased competition we played gave me the opportunity to show I could rise to compete with the best in the country." Mercy was a killer on the AAU circuit as the 5th overall top scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit playing for JL3. Now Mercy is at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, which is in close proximity to his Calabasas home base. He plays on an absolutely stacked team that is out to win an open division state championship as its goal. Mercy says about his prep team, "We all just have to gel our talents together, believe in each other and listen to coach Matt [Sargeant]. We can do it if we work really hard and believe in ourselves and the team concept." Percy said, "Mercy is coming into his own and on a similar path like local former legend Jrue Holiday did back in the day in prep with his brother Justin. M puts that much heart and training into his own game as I saw with Jrue. With Mercy, he's starting to build that elite level of confidence."



Vyctorius Miller

Percy talks about his son: "Mercy is just improving his game constantly. He has his eyes on the prize and not taking anything for granted in a humble way. Just like we raised him. I love all my kids and Mercy is giving his heart to his craft and to the world as Hercy is doing in basketball at Louisville. We could not be any more more proud of them really." Mercy really appreciates DeMar DeRozan as real family. It's touching that they are close. Percy said: "Others see Mercy's performances lately and think he should be top rated. That's what I believe about him too. But sometimes it's best to use that lack of credit received to build a chip on your shoulder. Whether or not you are given top accolades doesn't matter. It doesn't matter whether you have earned it or not for it to provide extra motivation to achieve and power long term success. So rankings mean less to us than skill acquisition in the long game of success. God is good." Percy said, "This has to be Mercy's story. He has put in the work his entire life and has earned the words you might tell about him. There doesn't need to be any music industry reference, just a pure explanation of his life and his basketball goals. Just remind the people how his faith is strong, that God is so immense in him. God is good, and Mercy is living up to His name is what deserves to be known about my son from his dad. We all love him with all our heart for how he's turning out and he'll blaze his own path in this world." Hercy Miller was really good in prep at Oaks Christian and is now playing hoop at Louisville. Being unfailingly polite with "yes sirs" and fantastically articulate is what sticks out about all the Miller kids.



Hercy Miller (Photo by Getty Images)

To truly understand the work ethic and values that Mercy displays, it's good to understand his great grandfather's mentality. Claude "Big Daddy" Miller preached sacrifice, education, and a blazing work regiment to his grandson Percy. Percy relates the lessons he learned, "My grandfather invested in me to help pay for me to go to a good Catholic school. Big Daddy would say 'Chase your dreams youngster' as he stressed ' integrity, a do right attitude toward others, and self discipline.' We honor his gracious spirit and remember his words, 'Put God first then education to power yourself in life.' I care for my kids so much and I emphasized to them to work for everything they get in life that helps us eat. Feeding your family is important. Getting out of poverty was the first step for us, then building toward generational wealth. Claude said, 'Be not afraid to embrace your destiny.' I wasn't afraid and I remember my roots and where I come from always. I had Mercy riding his bike everywhere he went up until just recently. He just got his car and license. I love seeing him exercise to improve his body and the sweat he pours out will be another lesson of life in getting out there on your own two feet. There were no nannies used in our house to take of the kids. We raised the kids ourselves with our own true values. We do the work of raising and caring for our children ourselves. It's all organic homegrown work each and everyday with us. But it doesn't seem like work, it's so fun and challenging to be putting lots into our children." Percy is one of the most spiritual people. Bible study is important to the family. Mercy Miller is articulate, smart, and in a happy go lucky manner. He is a tough grinder toward his cause of making the NBA. He wants to study Biochemistry in college and says, "I want to help people as I grow to adulthood. I want to be a critical link in helping find a cure for cancer. I don't know anyone in particular that has passed away from the disease but cancer in its many forms devastates the lives of so many. It's takes everything from a person, a life prematurely cut down. I just want people to thrive and live pain free. I want to do something big in my life and carry on the family name in my own way. Of course my burning dream is to play in the NBA. I'm completely locked into that goal to improve my game steadily and dramatically enough to make it after college. But besides that personal goal I want to also find ways to help a lot of people along the way. I love people and that will be good karma to help as many as I can on this earth with the time and energy God gives me. All glory to God. You can't get to a place by yourself. We walk this journey together side by side with other humans and I am appreciative to all those people who have put so much in me. It's my duty to fulfill all the gifts that lie within me." Following in their dad's entrepreneur footsteps, Hercy and Mercy have a sports drink (Soldier Aide) on the market to compete with Gatorade and other products. That is their way to make money for their own future families. The boys are very respected and popular with others. NIL deals are also in the works, one being with a detergent company. Notre Dame coach Matt Sargeant has taken good talented players like Zaire Williams and fortified their skills and mentality. Both Mercy and Percy are very high on Matt, buying into a system that is holistic and promotes stellar academics and a give back attitude to the community. It's a great place for academics in a normal high school setting. Matt, who played ball himself at Princeton, is universally respected for building a powerhouse program in a short amount of time. He's a teacher at Notre Dame High as well.



Matt Sargeant (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Percy is on that elite plane of basketball dads. Kenny Clark is one of the best basketball dads that ever came out of SoCal to guide his kids. Percy pointed out correctly that it isn't just the hoop that makes the Clark fam so awesome, "That's some great people. When you treat others good and give the glory to God like that fam, eternal blessings come your way because it's all about more than basketball." Percy kept reminding me in our great many conversations that he is beyond proud of the work Hercy and Mercy put in. Percy sees the world in terms of success by how a person can better their own family name. For example, he always talks about how the older brother Romeo is his hero for being that Miller who broke a cycle of poverty and gained so much respect for the family name for how he carries himself and treats his own emerging young family. Percy, just like other successful people, doesn't seem to talk about money much. They don't seem to use it as a measuring stick. At that level it's all about getting your kids to break the cycle, spending quality time with your family and teaching them to help others to be successful. A person's background isn't important, just the passion it takes to lift yourself up. Having the self made gumption to achieve any superior goal that is worth completing is the sign of greatness in Percy and other successful people. Percy represents success for his vast charity work and the good heart he shares with the world. He is passing that on to his kids. When we went to eat in affluent Calabasas, there was a waitress at the entrance that took down names to seat everyone who came in. She told Percy it was a 15-minute wait to be seated, which seemed unreasonable because there were plenty of seats available. Percy politely repeated his name and helped her to clearly write it down. Percy represents success for his vast charity work and the good heart he shares with the world. Percy immediately motioned for us to walk with him and pivoted to go into the other room. There it took him two seconds to catch the glance of an older Latino gentleman who was working there. Percy used his presence to signal to the kind gentleman to seat them. The man nodded back and in less than 15 seconds they were immediately seated. Mercy has this ability as well. So many are drawn to both him and his dad. Percy had this Converse foamposite shoe in the mid 90's he endorsed. He had a major shoe contract for endorsing kicks. Percy had a major shoe endorsement contract in the 1990s. There is only one school named after an African-American in Ventura County: Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Oxnard. Percy and Mercy were really proud when they told me Coach Kelvin Sampson is already recruiting them. They were elated that Kelvin said to them that he found them out of thousands of other kids at such a young age. They knew he was the right coach when K-Sampson told them, "You are so unique in this game. That rare kid that has a LeBron and Kobe work ethic, so much talent for also being such a good person and family. That’s why we should combine our efforts and have you come to Houston. No one will ever appreciate your talent like we will, or push you to greatness like I will! “ Yeah, it’s like that, as Coach Sampson is known for letting his players go and getting them to buy into defense like no one else.



Mercy Miller

Mercy's words on why he chose to commit to the University of Houston as a sophomore, "I've always had just two dream schools in Duke and Houston. My dad went to the former, and when Coach K decided to retire that pushed me even further to look at Houston for the place that would nurture my destiny. I love and trust Coach Sampson, his staff, the school program, the fans and the basketball players that have gone there. It was a big decision I felt totally confident in making. I just want to help them win at a high level, try to make others better, and keep building skill after skill to get to the NBA!" Mercy is as hungry as anybody and is poised for a great destiny because he sits at the crossroads of hunger and preparation. He is that future game changer who will be an agent of change. When asked if he gets into style and fashion, Mercy answered, "No, I'm not driven by fashion. I'm driven by ever growing my skill to the point of being the best player who has ever played the game. That's my final goal I'm into more than fashion. Curing cancer is what I also think about a lot. I have to be a part of the solution, helping to work with others to save and better as many lives as I can in my life on this earth. That's a heavenly driven goal. That's the kind of style I love most." Coach Matt Sargeant's words on the Miller family: "Mercy is one of those truly great kids that crosses your path who makes everything and everyone around him so much better. My wife Renee told me. 'That kid is really special, I love that kid.' Mercy is more than a humble and likable kid to me, he's also the biggest kind of competitor you can meet. For example, when we do scrimmages and drills Mercy goes all out to be the best. I give him extra motivation by fibbing with the score, or I'll make a bad call and or flip the situation to set him back. It makes him work that much



Dusty Stromer (Photo by Dave Keefer)

“Mercy is that guy who I can see has a great chance to be an NBA player, that person who changes the world for how he acts and what he does to impact others’ lives indeed. There’s just no ego, absolutely no entitlement with him. He’s just one of the guys in terms of buying into being pro positive. “But make no mistake, he’s a very special talent and person who has been groomed to be exceptional with incredible values by all he’s been taught. Just a dream kid to be around.” Let’s hear Mercy detail the goodness of the Notre Dame program, “Even if I’m slept on this year or next year in my graduation class year, I won’t let it get to to me. I feel lucky to be surrounded by teammates that are helping to push my abilities. “Like I play one on one vs. Dusty Stromer or Caleb Foster to get me going and hone my skills to an edge because they give 100% each time they step on the court. We have faith that we can win the open division for state and it’s what we’re locked in on right now.”



Caleb Foster (Photo by Dave Keefer)

As we all eat and enjoy the day Percy chimes in and just spills his opinion on the table, confident in his assessment, “I think Caleb and Mercy have got to be the best backcourt in the country and that’s what they are out to prove this year.” I ask Percy what does the Miller family do besides basketball. He enlightens me, “We all like to go out to the movies together, maybe Universal Studios sometimes. Family trips where we all get to spend quality time together. Then it’s back to work on Monday. “When you are passionate about something it doesn’t seem like work, or feel hard. We just grind and show that we can achieve in different ways as a homage to God. God is good and looking down at our deeds always.” #wise words to live by What you have to really love about Mercy and Percy is that they are the epitome of real. They take a tragedy and channel it into a way to help others. For example, I gave them condolences on losing Mercy’s sister. Her passing from drug related causes hit close to home for me. I lost my dad, my only sibling Keith who was 8 years younger than me at age 41, and my mother due to substance abuse in just the last year or so. The Millers and me? We just all took in a moment of prayer and had a moment to reflect on loved ones gone, as I shared with them my loss and offered condolences to them. Both Millers are determined to find that silver lining to help others transcend tragedies that are taking so many lives. Percy had this to say, “I’ve always been my daughter’s parachute, now she’s my parachute in the sky,” he wrote in a touching tribute. “No more grieving, it’s time to celebrate her and help millions of people dealing with mental illness and substance abuse.” He designated a program to service and assist those dealing with the harsh effects of drug abuse, because he’s a real one to the world. As I asked Mercy what his departed sister meant to him and how he wants to celebrate her, he had this to say, “She was obviously so huge in my heart and still is. Every time I put on that #25 it is for her. I will do many good deeds in her honor in my lifetime and make her proud indeed.” That’s what separates Mercy Miller from every other prep baller I’ve ever seen play or interviewed. He is the apex of evolution to the point of knowing why he plays, and keeping this raging fire inside his belly to improve his game and those around him. A huge voice in the basketball world that also thinks so highly of Mercy is former NBA pro turned NBA coach John Lucas III. JL3, as he is also known, is widely respected by all and is so high on Mercy as a person and player. JL3 is beyond proud that Mercy plays for his Nike EYBL team based out of Texas. He’s also proud to be walking the journey with the Miller family as the whole Lucas and Miller family are close, including JL3’s highly respected dad, John II who is a legendary figure at Maryland University and in the NBA. He also was Percy’s trainer back in the day. Here is a link to the JL3 team program. https://www.jl3elite.com Feel these glowing words JL3 has to say about Mercy and the entire Miller family he respects so much, “Mercy is that really great kid that has such a super supportive family and comes from a good background. His dad has put him in position to really be a factor in college basketball, and to be next up in a line of Millers that will make their own mark in this world in a big way. “The kid has such a good heart and love for the game. He’s just so unselfish with this unbelievable work ethic. You only see him in the gym or the classroom, and you never have to tell him to get going on his game. The kid is as dedicated as they come. “They have a great trainer, Donald Hogan, that travels with them wherever they move. He helps solidify Mercy’s skills and approach and you can’t say enough good about that. You see in their family that they are so spiritual and Christian, just good, good moral people that are driven to achieve.” Mercy is really on the right path now and is likely to make a big impact at the U of Houston. Coach Sampson is a hella coach that just needs a couple pieces to bring back the glory days of the “Phi Slama Jama” era with the H-Olajuwon and C-Drexler led teams.



JL3 believes in Mercy with all his heart and easily feels he can be that piece that showcases his defense into greatness in college and a future NBA career he has a shot at as well. What Mercy has to say about John III is heartwarming,”John III is that guy to me, always helping push my attitude up. He helps me improve and get detail orientated with my guard skills. It’s so great playing for JL3 for many reasons. I feel so supported by the JL3 program in striving to reach my ultimate goal for my hopeful NBA future. That guidance I get from John is big.” Another incredibly great LA based trainer who reminds me of all the reasons to appreciate Mercy is Marcus LoVett Sr. of We Win Training. ‘Vett” as we friends call him has these glowing words on Mercy, “Mercy is doing all the right things in terms of his development. He has a dad who is his biggest supporter and has the resources to make happen anything in the universe that could be of help to his son. “The elite preparation from his brothers and dad will carry him to a great chance to live out any and all dreams he has in the field of basketball. The kid is just a good kid, and talented in many ways. You have to respect what he’s done so far and where he is heading.” Mercy had this to say about LoVett, “I need to get back in the gym more with Marcus senior. He put me though one of the hardest workouts I’ve ever had and helped me find some good skills in our time together. He’s a good guy and I really appreciate his son Marcus Jr. Here's a video of Marcus Jr.'s ballhandling skills (Dave Keefer's 1st attempt at video.:)



“I love playing with Marcus Jr and the more time I spend with his dad, the more my ball handling skills could be more like his son’s ability. It was time well spent training and learning from Marcus.” Another big influence for Mercy is the massive amounts of time he has lately put into working with world renown master trainer Chris Johnson of JusHoop Basketball. His son Isaiah is a fantastic player at Campbell Hall High who I’m excited to get to know more about. https://www.chrisjohnsonhoops.com Johnson trains some of the best players the NBA and Mercy feels that he is getting so much better in their time together over the last 3 years. Mercy says, “He challenged me to be the best version of myself. We have a close and dynamic relationship.” Let’s hear the upbeat Johnson speak on Mercy, “We both have put in a crazy level of work level to establish what we have built together in his game.” Chris beams with pride as he goes into exquisite detail on his trainee, “People must know on a personal level that this kid Mercy will impact so many people in his life as he grows. He will inspire and uplift them through his personality and ways of being. That must be stated, first and foremost above basketball. “He obviously stands on the mantle of his brothers Hercy, Romeo, and his dad that have put so much great guidance into his compass. They built in a structure that not many other kids have that kind of fantastic infrastructure that he inherited. “He has come through this incredible mentality and ability to get to the next place in his game through the work he puts in and questions he asks that unlocks the methodology needed to be elite. He has transcended over our 3 years to have built in himself a trademark skill that I have only seen in a handful of pros in their fluid mid range offense game. “Mercy is in our lab truly internalizing the really rare skills that only a few elite players have developed in their games. He’s a mid range killer like DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, and Bradley Beal in the way they can get their shot off in traffic in any point during a game. “Those guys are 3-level scorers that developed their skills because of their love for the grind. Mercy is following that superior blueprint. Of course his dad P deserves so much credit for establishing a playing culture that has built this incredible mental toughness that a Steph Curry displays as he shows the mental edge to be a killer on the court. “People say kids of wealth can’t be tough but that’s not true. Because of his tremendous work ethic and lifestyle of basketball obsession, Mercy has leveraged his motivation to be as tough as anybody. There is not a single entitled thing about this kid. “All the can-do attitude that Percy experienced in New Orleans growing up has been passed down to this kid in a way that stresses education to propel his sense of community orientated help to all he encounters. No doubt he’ll be an NBA pro, I work with a plethora of pros in that regard.”



Mercy Miller (Photo by Dave Keefer)