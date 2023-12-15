UCLA has added its third transfer commitment of the week, and the latest one could provide a big boost to the Bruins' passing game. Rico Flores, Jr. announced his pledge to the program Friday afternoon after one season at Notre Dame. The 6-foot, 205-pound receiver will make the move back to the West Coast after playing at Folsom High School where he emerged as one of the top recruits in the country.

Flores, who is originally from Sacramento, was a four-star recruit according to Rivals and rated No. 141 overall in the 2023 class rankings. Programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Tennessee were all involved the first time around.

UCLA offered him and pursued him as well at the time.

Flores is currently rated as the No. 13-ranked prospect in the Rivals transfer portal rankings after a standout freshman season with the Irish. He was second on the team with 27 catches this year for 392 yards receiving and a touchdown.

He is the first offensive player to announce his transfer to UCLA during the current transfer window following earlier commitments from safeties Marcus Ratcliffe (San Diego State) and Bryan Addison (Oregon).