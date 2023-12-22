Among the many signings and commitments that occurred during the Early Signing Period, many of them involved Group of Five programs. Take a look at the five highest-ranked Group of Five signees in the 2024 class.

Advertisement

Echols had a fascinating recruitment that began with teams pursuing him as a defensive end. It soon became clear he preferred tight end and he committed to Tennessee in July of last year. Echols is an impressive athletic specimen who shined at various points in his high school career. A late official visit to South Florida laid the groundwork for a flip from the Vols to the Bulls earlier this month.

*****

One of the surprises on National Signing Day was Lang's flip to Toledo. The longtime South Carolina commit out of Florida had been loyal to the Gamecocks since his commitment in late July. Toledo is getting an impressive prospect who should be able to contribute early in his career in a variety of situations.

*****

Henry is a one-time Boston College commit and a former Purdue commit. He reopened his recruitment earlier this month despite Purdue still wanting him to remain in its class. By the time signing day came around, both Purdue and Henry had moved on and he landed at Memphis. This past season Henry was credited with more than 600 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

*****

Mitchell didn’t get to play for about half his senior season due to transfer rules but it’s clear he brings impressive athletic traits to the field. His recruitment featured plenty of visits to Power Five programs and he was close to committing on a number of occasions. Utah, Colorado and Texas A&M were all involved late in the process but an official visit to San Diego Stage prior to National Signing Day sealed the deal.

*****