NSD Preview: Flip watch, predictions for the Pac-12
National Signing Day, the biggest day of the recruiting calendar, is Wednesday and the drama is building for some of the nation's top recruits. Uncommitted prospects are finalizing their plans while some verbally committed players are wondering if they need to rethink their decisions.
This week we take a closer look at the major storylines and important prospects fans need to be following in each conference. We wrap up with the Pac-12.
BIGGEST DRAMA
Gatlin Bair had it all figured out.
The speedy four-star receiver from Burley, Idaho, had made his commitment to Boise State over Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and others. He was going to take his Mormon mission and then return to play for coach Andy Avalos and be a key weapon in the Broncos’ offense.
Yeah, right. Then Avalos gets fired and Bair decides to de-commit as the coaching situation was unclear. Spencer Danielson has since gotten the full-time job but now it looks like Michigan leads Oregon heading into the final stretch.
However, there is some hesitancy as the NCAA investigation into Michigan drags on so Bair is still waiting as patiently as possible until he’s ready to make his decision, which looked so much easier months ago.
TEAM RANKINGS
Oregon has a pretty healthy lead in the Pac-12 team recruiting race but even the Ducks are not without drama in the closing days. Four-star linebacker Dylan Williams, long thought an Oregon lock, is visiting Nebraska this weekend and four-star receiver Dillon Gresham, from San Jacinto, Calif., is being courted by USC and Arizona. But four-star DT Jericho Johnson still has the Ducks in his top two as does Bair and others. ...
The Trojans are in a strong second place and the surprise of the Pac-12 class right now is Stanford, which sits third after a tough 3-9 season in coach Troy Taylor’s first year. Defensive ends Benedict Umeh and Dylan Stephenson, quarterback Elijah Brown and a host of playmakers are helping the Cardinal’s class.
In an expected smaller class, Utah is toward the bottom with only 13 commits. UCLA is struggling with only 11 (could the Bruins be going portal-heavy?) and with the coaching change at Oregon State, coach Trent Bray is trying to piece that thing together down the stretch. Texas QB transfer Maalik Murphy is expected to visit in the coming days. That would be massive.
TOP THREE PAC-12 COMMITS
The biggest commitment in the Pac-12 might also literally be the biggest. The nation’s top offensive tackle pulled a shocking commitment in recent weeks when he chose Colorado over Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and others as Seaton provides immediate needed help on the Buffaloes’ offensive line.
After visiting Colorado in recent weeks, the Buffaloes took the lead in Miller’s recruitment and recently landed his commitment. The four-star receiver from Silsbee, Texas, had been committed to Texas A&M but backed off that pledge and was expected to pick LSU. That never worked out either. USC finished second in his recruitment.
A long-time and adamant Oregon commit, the four-star linebacker from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly took a surprise visit to Nebraska this weekend. The Huskers had been involved for a while but after Williams made his pledge to the Ducks in July after a months-long pledge to USC, it looked like things were wrapped up. Some believe Williams is still locked in with Oregon but the visit does make things interesting.
FLIP ALERT
Dylan Williams: One source said that he believes Williams is still 100 percent to Oregon but he did take this late, unexpected visit to Nebraska so it’s something to watch. The Long Beach (Calif.) Poly standout has been very vocal about the Ducks so it would be a shocker if he flips but it’s that time of year.
Dillon Gresham: The productive four-star receiver has been committed to Oregon since May but USC and Arizona are coming hard down the stretch. The Trojans would be the one to watch especially since it’s closest and receivers there have been stellar for years. But the Wildcats could be putting together an elite receiving corps, too.
Xavier Jordan: A commit to USC since May 1, there has been some chatter around Utah in recent weeks especially after he took a visit there. What’s tough with the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout is that he’s tough to pin down and get a great read on so a flip wouldn’t be a total shock.
PREDICTIONS
Bair will keep us waiting: Bair is not ready to make his commitment – especially with Michigan’s situation not cleared up and Oregon still a very serious contender in his recruitment. With all the news coming on Wednesday, nothing will come from Bair and he will wait until February. ...
Uncommitted West WRs will stay home: Jordan Anderson and Oregon parted ways in recent days but the four-star productive receiver was in Corvallis recently. It looks like Oregon State could play a big role here as Anderson wants to get on the field early. Aaron Butler skipped half his senior season to prepare to play for coach Deion Sanders but backed off his pledge recently. He’s at Arizona this weekend. The Wildcats are a major player. ...
Ahfua could make it interesting: It’s not clear where Isendre Ahfua stands in his recruitment now as coach Mike Elko and his staff reset the strategy in College Station. One source said if things don’t work out with the Aggies then the Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea four-star could end up at Miami or elsewhere. It’s something to watch as signing day nears.