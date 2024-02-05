Oakwood High’s Oliver Ford 24’: Rocket Man!
6-6 Oliver Ford is more than a respectably athletic player. He’s more than a 4.3 GPA student that led his Oakwood High squad to Liberty League 7-1 chip and into the upcoming playoffs.
His heart, hustle, and play remind me so very much of my old next door neighbor Jaime Jaquez who I used to play tons of pick up ball with.
Jaime starred for Camarillo High across the street from my house, he starred for UCLA, and now he’s having a terrific rookie year in the NBA.
Click on link to read my story on Jaime Jaquez that Yahoo Sports picked up
“Ollie” as Oliver Ford’s family calls him is this ultra passionate baller who gives everything to the game. 100.
He played at the vaunted IMG Academy in Florida early in his prep career where his coaches thought he was a “Swiss army knife.”
But he decided to come back to Cali to play at Oakwood High for the incredible education and access to unlimited gym time and sense of camaraderie among the players there, besides the amazing coaching!
I’ve gotten to know Oliver’s family who are such great people. The family has put their trust in what they call “The 3 Wise Men.”
The 1st wise man they put their trust in when deciding to move back to LA was coach Steve Smith.
Steve is the head boys basketball coach at Oakwood High. He’s a legendary figure in LA both as a WNBA coach and as a prep coach for the ages like few have ever been.
Click on link below to see his awesome story:
Steve Smith, Oakwood High, and more!
Olin Simplis is the 2nd wise man the family has relied on. He’s the NBA/WNBA and prep trainer extraordinaire who is a Mt. Rushmore of LA real ones. Olin is a very passionate assistant coach for Oakwood High’s squad. Click on link to see his IG:
The 3rd wise man they utilized was Robert Icart of BTI (AAU) who is also a fabulously well celebrated figure in the area basketball community.
Let’s let Steve Smith speak some great praise of Oliver, “Oliver is a great scorer at all 3 levels, a 3 point shooter and I project him to be a Mid Major Division 1 player at some point.”
When I watched Oliver play vs. AGBU High recently I saw a person on fire, like a rocket flying across the sky. He was full of hustle, making 3’s, diving on the floor for 50/50 balls to help his team win.
He was expertly doing whatever it took to win. He was more than just a 22-point per game scorer and 9 rebounds per game player. He was this larger than life inspirational figure out there.
It was like my guy Jaime Jaquez come to life again on the high school scene, just a real menacing man-child because he’s so strong yet nimble.
The best compliment I can give Oliver isn’t that he’s I’m on One from the DJ Khaled song title. No indeed. Oliver my guy is always “on 10” like a dude possessed to play this game for fun, play it to win, play it like it’s his last game he’ll ever play.
What more can I say than that?
Oliver didn’t have the chance to show his stuff last year on the AAU scene because he broke his ankle right before the circuit began, limiting his viewing to D1 coaches.
Nowadays Oliver does have a lot of D1 coaches circling him in his recruiting because of his mix of skills, heart, motor, and other great abilities.
But let’s let Oliver say what basketball means to him, “I love this game, it gets me up in the morning. I love to just practice the game and get better at it because I love it more than anything in the world.
“I might seem serious [to others], but I have that smoke on my face because I’m playing basketball.
“I want everyone to know I appreciate Robert Icart from BTI, Olin who’s really been there for me, and Coach Steve, the whole Oakwood staff.
“I feel I’m a tall player but that working toward being an exceptional shooter is my goal. Everyone has made that easier for me. Truly.”
As for Olin’s quote, I can’t use the exact expletive Olin gave me to compliment Oliver’s game, but here’s what the legendary O-Simplis had to say, “Oliver is such a great kid, the kind of person you want to lead your team, and as a player, he’s a - -.”
People, I suggest you go out and watch this “Rocket Man” yourself and find some words to describe his game for yourself!
Oakwood will host Great Oak in round one of the CIF-SS playoffs at 7pm Wednesday, February 7th