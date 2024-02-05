6-6 Oliver Ford is more than a respectably athletic player. He’s more than a 4.3 GPA student that led his Oakwood High squad to Liberty League 7-1 chip and into the upcoming playoffs. His heart, hustle, and play remind me so very much of my old next door neighbor Jaime Jaquez who I used to play tons of pick up ball with. Jaime starred for Camarillo High across the street from my house, he starred for UCLA, and now he’s having a terrific rookie year in the NBA. Click on link to read my story on Jaime Jaquez that Yahoo Sports picked up “Ollie” as Oliver Ford’s family calls him is this ultra passionate baller who gives everything to the game. 100. He played at the vaunted IMG Academy in Florida early in his prep career where his coaches thought he was a “Swiss army knife.”



(Photo by Dave Keefer)

But he decided to come back to Cali to play at Oakwood High for the incredible education and access to unlimited gym time and sense of camaraderie among the players there, besides the amazing coaching! I’ve gotten to know Oliver’s family who are such great people. The family has put their trust in what they call “The 3 Wise Men.” The 1st wise man they put their trust in when deciding to move back to LA was coach Steve Smith. Steve is the head boys basketball coach at Oakwood High. He’s a legendary figure in LA both as a WNBA coach and as a prep coach for the ages like few have ever been. Click on link below to see his awesome story: Steve Smith, Oakwood High, and more!



Olin Simplis is the 2nd wise man the family has relied on. He’s the NBA/WNBA and prep trainer extraordinaire who is a Mt. Rushmore of LA real ones. Olin is a very passionate assistant coach for Oakwood High’s squad. Click on link to see his IG: Olin's instagram page The 3rd wise man they utilized was Robert Icart of BTI (AAU) who is also a fabulously well celebrated figure in the area basketball community. Let’s let Steve Smith speak some great praise of Oliver, “Oliver is a great scorer at all 3 levels, a 3 point shooter and I project him to be a Mid Major Division 1 player at some point.” When I watched Oliver play vs. AGBU High recently I saw a person on fire, like a rocket flying across the sky. He was full of hustle, making 3’s, diving on the floor for 50/50 balls to help his team win. He was expertly doing whatever it took to win. He was more than just a 22-point per game scorer and 9 rebounds per game player. He was this larger than life inspirational figure out there. It was like my guy Jaime Jaquez come to life again on the high school scene, just a real menacing man-child because he’s so strong yet nimble. The best compliment I can give Oliver isn’t that he’s I’m on One from the DJ Khaled song title. No indeed. Oliver my guy is always “on 10” like a dude possessed to play this game for fun, play it to win, play it like it’s his last game he’ll ever play. What more can I say than that?



